Commanders Release Ex-Jaguars Kicker Brandon McManus Amid Allegations
Amongst sexual assault allegations that stem from an alleged incident last year as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, kicker Brandon McManus has been released by the Washington Commanders.
McManus was been accused of sexual assault by two women last week, according to a report from ESPN.
According to ESPN, the two women claim the alleged assault took place on the Jaguars' flight to London last season.
"The two women -- identified as Jane Doe I and Jane Doe II in the lawsuit filed Friday night in Duval County Circuit Civil Court -- accuse McManus of rubbing himself against them and grinding against them. They also accuse the Jaguars of failing to supervise McManus and failing to create a safe environment for staff serving the team," ESPN's Michael DiRocco wrote.
According to DiRocco, the alleged victims are "seeking in excess of $1 million and are demanding a jury trial."
McManus finished the 2023 season on an inconsistent note, making 30-of-37 field goals (81.1%) but going 5-of-10 from 50 yards or further. Five of McManus' seven missed field goals came in the final seven games of the season, including a potential missed game-winning field goal vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 13 and two missed field goals vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last Tuesday that the ESPN article was the first he had heard of the alleged incident.
"Yeah, I saw the article that came out. Obviously, disappointing to hear the news that took place. Other than that, honestly, being that it's a legal matter at this time I can't really comment until more information is gathered," Pederson said.
