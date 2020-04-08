COVID-19: Jaguars to Buy, Distribute 45,000 Protective Masks Throughout Jacksonville

In an effort to fight back against the outbreak of COVID-19 in the local community, the Jacksonville Jaguars are doing their part to ensure local companies and non-profits have the means to protect themselves.

The Jaguars announced Wednesday that the team would be purchasing 45,000 team-branded protective masks to distribute throughout the Jacksonville community. This comes on the heels of Jaguars legend Tony Boselli speaking out about his own battle against the coronavirus, which he just recently recovered from.

"Inspired by the story of Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli and his battle against COVID-19, the team is purchasing 45,000 Jaguars-branded protective masks for distribution later this month throughout the Jacksonville area," the team said in a statement. "Sourced through a Jacksonville company, the masks will be distributed by the Jaguars to local companies still operating and interacting with the public. In addition, masks will be distributed to not-for-profit groups whose mission is currently focused on local COVID-19 efforts.

"The Jaguars’ initiative is in support of the #Masks4Jax campaign and the team’s overall mission to inform and rally the Jacksonville community as the entire world copes with the challenges presented by COVID-19. Distribution of the masks, which feature the Jaguars logo, will begin late next week and conclude before the end of April. "

Earlier this week, the Jaguars and Boselli released a public service announcement about the importance of protective masks during the COVID-19 outbreak. Boselli said last week his own fight against the virus landed him in the intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, but he is now recovering and back at home.

"The production of the Jaguars masks amplifies Boselli’s primary message of the importance of protecting yourself, your family and your community if one must leave home," the Jaguars said Wednesday.

”When you go out in public, here in Jacksonville or anywhere, put a mask on,” Boselli said in his public service announcement. “It will protect you, it will protect your family and those you come in contact with. If we wash our hands, if we do our social distancing and we wear a mask, we’ll get through this faster, safely and together.”

In March, the Jaguars announced that Jaguars owner Shad Khan made a personal gift of $1 million in support of northeast Florida’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. The funding is designed to provide essential support to local organizations focused on the immediate health and well-being of First Coast residents.

Cornerback Tre Herndon and girlfriend Treyleanna Robinson also gave back recently to the Jacksonville community in the battle against COVID-19, with the two partnering with Feeding Northeast Florida, a local food bank that serves the Jacksonville area, to support those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Herndon and Robinson pledged a donation that will provide 10,000 meals to residents that Feeding Northeast Florida serves.