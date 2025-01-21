Did Jaguars Dodge a Bullet With Ben Johnson?
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost out on star Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Monday, with Johnson spurning the Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders to take the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.
In the immediate wake of Johnson opting to pick the Bears over the Jaguars and Raiders, there was an outpour of disappointment from the Jaguars' fan base. But is missing out on Johnson truly the end of the world when it comes to the Jaguars' future success?
In short, no.
Johnson is an elite coach candidate; this much can't be argued. He has led a top-5 offense for three years in a row, is an expert play-caller and game-planner, and had people believing an average quarterback like Jared Goff was a genuine MVP candidate.
Johnson has the goods as a candidate, and that is a big reason why the Jaguars, Raiders and Bears were all in pursuit of him once the Lions were unexpectly knocked out of the playoffs over the weekend.
With that said, Johnson is not the only coach on the market who can help turn around the Jaguars. The Jaguars have spoken with plenty of qualified candidates up to this point, and the chances remain high the Jaguars will be able to find a head coach who can help pave the way for success.
Johnson may have been the top option, but there is something to be said about a coach who has never once been a head coach making demands. While we have heard no indication that Johnson's camp directly asked for the removal of general manager Trent Baalke, it is fair to wonder if a first-time head coach should be looking to make major power plays or demanding one of the richest coach salaries in the NFL.
Johnson very well could find success with the Bears early on, but by him taking a job without ever taking a second interview with any team it does look like his decision was potentially one made in haste.
Johnson is a good coach and the Jaguars were certainly impressed by him. But as things stand today, the sky is not yet falling in Northeast Florida. We will see if that remains true.
