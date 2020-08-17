SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Marrone Updates Multiple Jaguars Injuries, Practice Absences and Rodney Gunter

KassidyHill

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone revealed a list of injuries and absences to reporters on Monday morning, ahead of the Jaguars practice during 2020 training camp. Practice will be the first full day in pads. 

Tight end Josh Oliver suffered a broken bone in his foot on Sunday, Marrone said. According to Marrone the second-year tight end was running when it occurred and the injury was non-contact. 

"He was in shape, he was doing really well," said Marrone, "We were really excited. He's devastated obviously, because it shows he put a lot of work in coming in today at practice." 

Oliver missed much of the 2019 season with various injuries. The third-round pick was hampered by a hamstring injury that lasted from training camp into the regular season. Four games after he returned, a back injury sent him to the injured reserve list. 

"He’s stronger on the sled, stronger in the weight room. He looks explosive," Marrone said of Oliver last week. "He’s obviously healthy. So, you’re looking at a guy whose got a lot of the characteristics that you want."

Linebacker Quincy Williams underwent a successful surgery, Marrone revealed, to repair a core muscle injury suffered last week. 

Said Marrone, "he should be coming back here, you know, training with the players and seeing where he's at.

"I don't have any roster decisions yet, you know, 'are you gonna do this with him, do that with him?' We just wait to see what happens when, after the surgery's over and then we look at where he is from a rehab standpoint and then those decisions will be made later on when we get more information." 

Linebacker Myles Jack will also miss Monday's practice. Marrone said the starting WILL got sick Sunday night, but it does not appear to be COVID-19 related. He should be back once he feels better, according to Marrone.

"Sounds like just symptoms of being under the weather, but in this day and age, we just got to be careful."

On that note, Marrone also told reporters that the NFL and NFLPA had decided to continue the current rate of COVID testing among players, coaches and staff, which Marrone admitted, "there's a comfort level on that. I think that's a good thing. It's once that I think that we all embrace and I haven't heard anything, any negative talk about that." 

Defensive end Aaron Lynch, signed this offseason, will miss practice on Monday as well. Marrone said it's an excused absence, "he's taking care of something personally."

Continued Marrone, "[Lynch] dealing with that and we'll see where that is as we go forward so we're in communication with him so it's not an issue." 

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy has an off day so will be working off to the side. And Marrone gave an update on rookie K'Lavon Chaisson who thus far has been forced to miss team drills due to a hamstring injury. 

"K'Lavon, I think we're getting close so hopefully by the end of the week—he's doing walkthrough and doing a lot of stuff like that, obviously it's just on the field stuff and we feel, you know, we'll get a good indication tomorrow when we test him and then we feel like we'll have him later in the week so we should be at full strength." 

Fifth year defensive lineman Rodney Gunter, acquired this offseason, revealed on Sunday that he needed to "walk away from the game" after learning he has an enlarged aorta and will require surgery. 

In a statement Gunter said, "after seeing several heart specialists I was told if I continue to play ball with my condition, I could possibly rupture or tear my aorta which is enlarged. This can cause sudden death or a severe stroke...

"At this time, I cannot play or have the surgery so I must wait. So at this moment, the best choice for me and my family is to walk away from this game.

"I appreciate the Jaguars for giving me an opportunity, and I’m thankful for everyone who has believed in me along the way. Thank you!”

On Monday, Marrone said they would like to keep the veteran Gunter around, even if not in an on-field capacity.

"We've offered to, a position for him to come help our football team. Obviously it's not on the field, but I think he has a lot to offer...so hopefully after this very tough period calms down, I told him to get back in touch with me and he'll be part of the staff in one way or another." 

Marrone said he told Gunter he didn't have to accept that offer right away and could handle the medical emergency; the offer will stand. 

"I feel proud that we're doing the right thing." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' Rodney Gunter Reveals Heart Condition, Intention to 'Walk Away' From Football

Gunter has been in the league since 2015 and with the Jaguars since March of this year. He revealed learning about the heart condition over the last three weeks.

KassidyHill

Brookcyclones

Jacksonville Jaguars Club Reflects on College Football Situation and What It Means For the NFL

Two of the Power 5 conferences have canceled their fall season. What does that mean for the NFL's next season? And how do current Jacksonville Jaguars feel about the possibility of canceling the beloved college football?

KassidyHill

Brookcyclones

Jaguars’ Receivers Coach Drops Lofty Comparisons for Rookie Laviska Shenault

Who does Keenan Allen see in Laviska Shenault's game? Two of the best big receivers of the last several decades is all.

John Shipley

Brookcyclones

Jaguars Sign Veteran DT Timmy Jernigan to Reinforce Run Defense

With their front seven in disarray, the Jacksonville Jaguars have brought in free agent DT Timmy Jernigan to provide depth up front.

John Shipley

The Day Before: Observations and Notes from Jaguars' Sunday Training Camp Practice

In the last practice without any pads on, a few different Jaguars stood out at different times. Who caught out eye the most on Sunday?

John Shipley

John Shipley

McCardell Hopes Pro-Bowl Isn't Enough for D.J. Chark or Jaguars' Other Receivers

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Chris Conley and receiver coach Keenan McCardell reflect on what it would take for the Jags to produce the next great receiving tandem and continue an upward trajectory.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' Coaches Confident in Improved Depth at Linebacker

With multiple new additions to the linebacker room, the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to have put their issues at the position in the past.

John Shipley

Jaguars Fantasy Football Preview: Running Backs

What value should the Jaguars' crop of running backs hold in fantasy drafts this fall?

Gus Logue

Jaguars Sign Ex-San Francisco 49ers Fullback Bruce Miller

The former San Francisco 49er hasn't played since 2015, but the 33-year-old now has an inside track to Jacksonville's fullback spot.

John Shipley

Brookcyclones

Jaguars' Rookie Laviska Shenault Eager to Learn From Veteran Receiver Room

Laviska Shenault has a Pro Bowl veteran and a former Pro Bowler as his receiver coach to learn from, and he is looking to make the best out of it.

John Shipley