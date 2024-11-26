Jaguar Report

Doug Pederson Has Intriguing Solution For Jaguars Following Bye Week

What kind of changes is Doug Pederson willing to make after the Week 12 bye?

Oct 27, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson watches a replay against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
No changes came from Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan during the team's Week 12 bye week.

That is good news for head coach Doug Pederson, who has seemingly gone from flaming hot seat to lame duck coach during the team's final six weeks. And it gives Pederson a chance to make some changes of his own -- changes that may be the only thing that could change his fate.

Pederson confirmed on Monday that internal changes have indeed begun, though he declined to say what those kind of changes look like at 2-9 and with the Houston Texans coming to EverBank Stadium on Sunday.

“Nothing that I'll share at this time," Pederson said.

"I personally think that, just to be a little bit more clear on that, I say that to say this, a lot of these are in-house and these are things that we focus on as a staff and as a team. I just don't think they need to be in the open right now."

So no, there is no firings of assistants or rearranging the public titles and responsibilities of the coaching staff. But after 14 losses in the last 17 games, Pederson must know something has to change and he is the only one who can make it happen.

Whether Pederson has been given assurances or not that he will, at minimum, close out the season as head coach remains to be seen. But until Jaguars owner Shad Khan makes an official move, it is Pederson's job. And to do his job, Pederson knows that whatever product his team has put on the field this year has to start to look different.

“We took a dive into that schematically just to see where we were and see what we're doing and see what we do well," Pederson said.

"There are some things that, I'm not going to get into the whole details of things, but there are things in the run game that we’ve got to get back to. Even in the passing game, tweaking some things there and some things that we can hopefully help our production in the next six weeks, and then ultimately just have some time away. As I said last week, we needed some rest and get refreshed and see where these next six weeks go.”

