Why Jaguars Should Closely Monitor Maxx Crosby Situation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars should keep their eyes closely fixed on some of their AFC foes out west.

The Las Vegas Raiders are handling a season of change as they start yet another new regime with a new head coach. What remains to be seen is whether all-world defensive end Maxx Crosby will be a part of their latest rebuild.

With Crosby's future in Las Vegas now in doubt, the Jaguars and a host of other contenders could now look to him to serve as a jumpstart to their franchise. We discuss all of this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below

NFL insider Jay Glazer, who has long had a close relationship with Crosby, said this week from Radio Row that he believes Crosby has played his final snap with the Raiders. Crosby and the team's brass clashed at the end of the regular season because the Raiders wanted to shut Crosby down with a knee injury with the season lost.

Crosby clearly disagreed with the Raiders, left the facility, and his future has been a question mark ever since. With the Raiders set to go through a rebuild, it makes sense for the aging Crosby to seek new circumstances.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Could those circumstances be Jacksonville? It seems hard to believe the Jaguars would pay the Micah Parsons-level price that Glazer indicated Crosby would cost, especially a year after the Travis Hunter trade.

With that in mind, James Gladstone has proved to be bold and aggressive in trades before, and he was brought up by Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead. During their time working together, Snead made a number of risky trades for talented veterans to put the Rams over the top.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Yeah, he is creature for sure," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Crosby before the Jaguars played Las Vegas in Week 9.

"Just the strain, the relentless effort, the batted balls ... So long that initially, like if your eyes as a quarterback are maybe at your number one read right away and it's like quick game or whatever it is, he does a great job of getting his hands on balls and then if it is a little bit of a longer developing pass play, well that's when you just kind of see him relentlessly strain. He's just so long in terms of his legs, the bounding, his ability to get to the quarterback. And then the way he's played the run, they've played the run well as a defense all year as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.