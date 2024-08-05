Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars LB Shaquille Quarterman Signs With Philadelphia Eagles
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Shaquille Quarterman has found his landing spot.
After workouts with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears in recent weeks, the Orange Park product is officially signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterman was one of the Jaguars' top special teamers in recent years, with the team now hoping that 2023 draftee Ventrell Miller can fill his role after missing his entire rookie season with injury.
Quarterman's contract expired this offseason after four seasons with the Jaguars. Quarterman was initially drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 140 pick.
Quarterman played in 12 games as a rookie, recording six tackles and playing most of his snaps on special teams. Quarterman then played in all 17 games in 2021, recording 30 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Quarterman appeared in all 17 games again in 2022, recording 16 tackles in the first year under Doug Pederson and then-defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell. Quarterman recorded his first turnover in 2022, forcing a fumble on Derrick Henry in a road win over the Tennessee Titans that helped kick-start the Jaguars' late-season playoff push.
Quarterman then returned for a fourth season in 2023, once again playing in all 17 games, recording two tackles and playing 51% of the Jaguars' special teams snaps. In four years with the Jaguars, Quarterman appeared in 63 regular season games and two playoff games.
Quarterman is one of several long-time Jaguars to move on to another team this offseason, joining Rayshawn Jenkins, Darious Williams, Dawuane Smoot, Tre Herndon, and others.
The Jaguars linebacker room now consists of Miller, Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Andrew Parker, Tanner Muse, and Caleb Johnson. Johnson, Miller, and Muma are all expected to play roles on special teams, helping offset the loss of Quarterman in the team's third phase.
The biggest question remaining is which linebacker will fill in at the strong side linebacker spot in the starting defense, with Muma being the current leader.