EXCLUSIVE: Cooper Kupp Remains Possibility For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly have a big need for pass-catchers.
In the last few days, the Jaguars have released four pass-catchers in wide receivers Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds and Devin Duvernay and tight end Evan Engram. Kirk and Engram alone combined for 473 catches over the last three seasons.
Now, the Jaguars will clearly turn their focus toward getting more weapons for Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Liam Coen's offense.
Could one of those targets actually be a player Coen has coached before in Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp? It looks like there is at least a possibility.
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, there is interest in the idea of Kupp joining the Jaguars' offense. Nothing is imminent with the start of legal tampering set to kick off in roughly 48 hours, but it is a situation worth monitoring.
Kupp was placed on the trading block by the Rams several weeks ago, and we could see movement on his market once free agency kicks off next month. The former receiving Triple Crown winner isn't the dominant No. 1 receiver he once was, but he has still caught 17 touchdowns and 2.259 yards over the last three seasons despite missing 18 games in that span.
Kupp clearly has some deep ties now with the Jaguars as well. Coen was the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in Kupp's second and third seasons in the NFL and was then his offensive coordinator in 2022 when he caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games.
There is also the presence of general manager James Gladstone, who spent the last nine years in the Rams' front office working closely alongside general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay.
The primary question surrounding Kupp and his potential addition to the Jaguars' offense is the manner in which the Jaguars would explore adding to the roster. Kupp clearly does not have a strong trade market right now, and any team that does want to give up a pick for him should likely only do it on the condition the Rams take on the bulk of his contract.
Perhaps the Rams just bite the bullet the closer we get to free agency, however, and the Jaguars and a host of other teams can reexamine the possibility of adding Kupp now that the money and draft compensation look difference.
