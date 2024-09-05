Former Chiefs' International Player Ignoring "Haters" For Joining Jaguars
Running back Louis Rees-Zammit was one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' most recent additions to the practice squad, becoming it's newest member from the International Player Pathway Program. Originally with the Kansas City Chiefs, Rees-Zammit's joining the Jaguars has caused a stir.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach theorized that it was because of supposed connections between the Jaguars and "overseas."
"I think the Jacksonville thing, and their relationship overseas and what that brings to the table, going overseas twice a year, I think that was probably something that interested him," he said, per Chiefs On SI. "Phenomenal kid, phenomenal worker ... just thinking back on the tremendous amount of progress he made in a short amount of time, I think he'll continue to grow and develop, and I think he found a really good spot there in Jacksonville."
Rees-Zamit recently told BBC Sports he "doesn't care about the haters."
"They can say what they want behind their phones, behind their laptops making comments," Rees-Zammit said. "I don't listen to that kind of stuff. I know what I've got to do to be successful and they can write all they want. I'm working really hard on this dream and I've got to try and do as much as I can every day to be a better football player and a better person."
Rees-Zammit, a practice squad player, also elaborated on his goals for the Jaguars.
"It would mean everything playing in the NFL," said Rees-Zammit. "I've played pre-season games, but to play a regular season game would be unbelievable. That was the first time I've ever played football so to get on to a 53 that soon was very unlikely. But you've got to stay level-headed and I'm so thankful to this team for giving me the opportunity to be able to carry on my dream. It's a team with a very bright future with some very exciting players and coaches, so I'm very happy."
Veach described Rees-Zammit's versatility. He offers a lot position-wise.
"Running back, maybe a big slot receiver, I think he does have some potential as a returner," Veach said. "I'm not so sure he couldn't be a kicker. I mean, he had an outstanding leg, and with this new rule, he can do some different things, provide some versatility."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.