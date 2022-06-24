Former Jaguars Director of Pro Personnel Lands With Rams

The former Jaguars front office continues to fill out to other spots in the NFL.

A long-time former front office executive with the Jacksonville Jaguars has found a new role in the NFL.

A few weeks after former general manager Dave Caldwell was promoted to Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager with the Philadelphia Eagles, former Jaguars Director of Pro Personnel Chris Driggers has resurfaced with the Las Angeles Rams as the team's newest Personnel Executive, according to Neil Stratton.T

The Jaguars fired Driggers, Assistant Director of Player Personnel Andy Dengler, Director of College Scouting Mark Ellenz and Assistant Director of College Scouting Paul Roell following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft as Jacksonville moved forward with a remade front office under general manager Trent Baalke and then-head coach Urban Meyer.

Driggers was the team's director of pro personnel from 2015 through the 2021 NFL Draft, spending the entirety of the Jaguars' first two decades with the team. Dengler was the team's assistant director of player personnel since 2013. Ellenz was the team's director of college scouting since 2016. Roell was the team's assistant director of college scouting since 2013.

Ellenz and Roell each joined the Jaguars following the hiring of Caldwell as general manager, while Ellenz, Roell, Dengler and Driggers all saw promotions during Caldwell's tenure as general manager.

Ellenz was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this summer as a college scout, while Dengler was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders in February to help oversee their college scouting.

The re-hirings of Ellenz, Dengler and Driggers follow the promotion of Caldwell with the Eagles, leaving the top of the Jaguars' former front office now effectively back in the NFL. The Caldwell/Coughlin front offices are officially out of Jacksonville and back spread out throughout the NFL, leaving the Jaguars' front office firmly in Baalke and assistant general manager Ethan Waugh's vision and model.