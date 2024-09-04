Former Jaguars Star Worked Out with Bitter AFC South Rival
Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is looking for a job this season. So he took his talents and visited an AFC South rival in the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts worked out Fournette on Monday, per NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. Fournette has yet to find a team for the 2024 season, and his chances look poor as of now. Last season, Fournette landed with the Buffalo Bills late in the year and played in two games. They cut Fournette in January.
Fournette was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. NFL.com graded him a 7.10, a "Pro Bowl Talent." Next Gen Stats gave him an 88 rating.
There was little to wonder about Fournette at the time, who was compared to generational talent Bo Jackson by draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
"High-end talent with rare blend of size, speed and power. Comparisons to Adrian Peterson feel lofty, but from a physical standpoint, he's there," Zierlein wrote. "Fournette doesn't have the wiggle to make defenders miss and his vision can be iffy. However, if your run fits and tackling aren't sound, he can take it the distance in an instant. May have durability concerns due to physical running style, but has All-Pro potential."
In fact, it seemed like Zierlein didn't have enough praise for Fournette.
"Full-on, grown man with outstanding definition throughout his body. Built like a linebacker with speed like a receiver. Long, powerful strides get speedy turnover. Click and go runner who hits his second gear faster than most big backs you'll ever see," he wrote. "Able to accelerate and scream around the corner for chunk runs against linebackers lacking speed or urgency to the edge. Powerful hips and thighs shake defenders right off. Tacklers better bring full force and technique. Always the hammer and never the nail."
With all of the hype, Fournette was never really able to meet the immensely high expectations in Jacksonville. Fournette spent just three seasons in Duvall. He broke the 1,000-yard mark twice, rushing for a career-best 1,152 yards in 2019. He never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team.
He did, however, win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. Fournette will be 30 years old in January, and he could be running out of time to have a job in this league.
