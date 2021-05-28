Former RB Brandon Jacobs Cites Tim Tebow in His Comeback Bid

The Jacksonville Jaguars signing of former quarterback Tim Tebow as a tight end—years since his last NFL game—has inspired other players to do the same. Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs has announced he'd like to make a comeback as a defensive end, citing the Tebow signing as motivation.

Not only is it still an oft-discussed topic on everything from talk radio to morning sports shows, but it’s become a point to ponder amongst current athletes. Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the move and whether or not a former quarterback can actually successfully transition to a new position more than eight years after even playing in an NFL game.

But the move is also serving to seemingly motivate former athletes as well. Namely, former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs.

The former Auburn and Southern Illinois back was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent all but one year of his career with the Giants (2012 with the San Francisco 49ers) and won two Super Bowls during his nine-year career. He posted two seasons with over 1,000 yards, and finished his career with 6,330 all-purpose yards and 69 touchdowns (64 rushing, five receiving).

But now, the 38-year old is ready to convert to defensive end and make his triumphant return. The decision came on the heels of the Jaguars signing Tebow as a tight end.

Jacobs tweeted Wednesday morning, “Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!”

Tebow has been out of the game for years. He last was with a team in 2015. He last played in a regular-season game in 2012. Jacobs is five years older than Tebow, currently 38 to Tebow’s 33, although both will be 39 and 34 (respectfully) before the season begins. However, Jacobs has played in a regular-season more recently, spending his final year with the Giants in 2013.

The former running back announced his retirement following the 2013 season.

After his initial pronouncement was met with skepticism, Jacobs clarified he wasn’t joking around about the prospect.

“I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end,” Jacobs posted.

“I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!”

Asked if his statement was a shot at the Jaguars tight end, Jacobs made sure to explain he has nothing against Tebow himself, but simply believes the signing means he has just as good of a shot to play.

“There no comparison, I use [Tebow] because he’s been out as long as I have that’s all. I love Tebow the guy and athlete no doubt. I have nothing against him at all. I just think I am better that’s it.

After receiving, what he called hate coming his way, Jacobs went on to add, “I love this society we live in!! I thought this was America where people shoot for what they wanna do.”

Tebow has spent the past week taking part in offseason OTA’s with the Jaguars, working to learn his new position. On Wednesday, Head Coach Urban Meyer said right now Tebow is just one guy working to make the team, and the plan for his usage has yet to be discussed.

“It’s 1 of 90, trying to make the team. He has improved, it’s all new for him, but [tight end coach] Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole,” said Meyer.

“I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens. Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart. So, obviously, it’s only been a couple days, so we have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet.”