Fred Taylor Reveals What He Has Heard About Jaguars HC Liam Coen
With the hire of new head coach Liam Coen last month, the Jacksonville Jaguars and owner Shad Khan are hoping to have finally found the long-term answer to lead the franchise into the future.
Can Coen succeed where past Jaguars coaches have failed? Can he bring consistency to a franchise that has far too many lows and far too few highs?
That is the question facing Coen, and nobody will truly know the answer until Coen's team takes the field in the fall and in future seasons. But so far, there does appear to be a good ammount of support for Coen from those who he has spent extensive time around in the past at stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Speaking on 'The Drill' on 1010XL, Jaguars legend Fred Taylor explained the background work he has done on Coen and why it makes him confident in Coen's ability as a head coach moving forward. Among those Taylor spoke with are Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, each of whom spent time with Coen with the Rams.
"I spoke with McVay prior, you know, just before the hire, I spoke with Raheem Morris," Taylor said. "I think I mentioned that, and both, you know, they all vouch for him. Say he's an amazing person, human. He's extremely smart. He's going to be a guy that's going to get in there, extreme focus, sense of urgency."
McVay and Morris have each experienced what it means to be an NFL head coach, so they know who is made for it and who isn't. Taylor also noted he spoke with several of Coen's former players who also signed off on his ability.
"They think he's capable of getting the job done. They also pointed us in the direction of the turnaround in Tampa's offense down there, who has been, I think, more of their bright spot the last couple years than what Tampa is always known for, which is defense, so they know he's capable," Taylor said.
"I talked to Mike Evans over the weekend in Orlando at the Pro Bowl. Mike also said, man, you're going to love Liam. You know. I also talked to Baker while I was down there. I talked to Tristan Wirfs while I was down here. All these guys came from the offense he coached. They love him. So from that standpoint, the players love him. His former coaches, staff love him."
