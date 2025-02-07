How the Jaguars Front Office, Players, and Coaches are Helping HC Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville. Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Coen and the offense can be good if things go as planned.
Coen will be entering his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. He comes from an impressive coaching lineage, having been part of Rams head coach Sean McVay's coaching staff in Los Angeles. Before returning to the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he also spent time in college football. Now, he is looking to turn things around in Jacksonville.
Coen is an up and coming head coach that is a good play caller. Having called plays in bot the NFL and college benefit him and the team. He has watch the game be played at different levels and that will make him bring a creative mind to the Jaguars offense.
Coen has also leaned on the Jaguars front office, veteran coaches, and the players to get things headed in the right direction this offseason. Coen has proven to be a winner and getting an offense to be better, now he has to prove it as a head coach for the Jaguars.
"Not so far, it is, you never know, you are not fully 100 percent ready the day of, who knows," said Jaguars head coach Liam Coen. "That is why you hire great people. You get the best people around you. And typically when you start getting into the building and you get around the coaching staff the support staff and the players, you know that is really when you start to still in and be able to do what you kind of do which is coach."
Coen is an excellent fit for the Jaguars' young and talented roster. He will strive to lead the team in a way that helps them win more games. Additionally, he will work to ensure that quarterback Trevor Lawrence performs at the best level of his career, a pattern he has established with every team he has coached.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.