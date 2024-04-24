Jaguars' Arik Armstead's Departure Was a Huge Surprise to 49ers' Fred Warner
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead seems to be as big of an addition off the field as he is on the field.
The former San Francisco 49er star has already drawn rave reviews from the Jaguars for his leadership and professionalism both early on with the Jaguars and throughout his career. And according to 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in an interview with 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla, that is exactly the reason his loss will be felt in San Francisco.
"Huge surprise," Warner said about Armstead moving on from the 49ers.
"Ever since I've been here, we called him the blueprint for how to be a Niner. That was the longest-tenured Niner that's been here and a guy that's done it right through and through."
Armstead, who was drafted in the first round by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in San Francisco in 2015, has spent the last nine seasons with the 49ers.
Armstead only appeared in 12 regular season games last year due to injuries, though he still finished with five sacks and nearly 60 pressures.
In nine seasons, Armstead started 97 games and appeared in 116, recording 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 quarterback hits.
"I've been in this thing long enough where, at this point, nothing surprises me," Warner said. "There are decisions that have to be made. This is a business at the end of the day. And, for him, I'm happy for him and the new opportunity that he has in Jacksonville to go and succeed there and provide for his family."
"And we obviously got some big shoes to fill at that position. And it's not up to just one guy to just come in and be the new Arik Armstead," Warner said. It's going to take the whole group to elevate their game to make up for that. So yeah, sad to see him go, for sure."