From Cisco to Smith: Who Among the Jaguars' Defensive Rookies Can Have An Instant Impact?

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class was brought in with expectations to fight and earn playing time right away. Which of the defensive rookies can have an immediate impact? We examine them all here.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have pushed this offseason as the biggest in franchise history. After having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the most cap space in the league for free agency, it makes sense. But how much will that offseason pay dividends this coming fall? Who of those rookies specifically can make an immediate impact for the Jaguars?

Cornerback

Tyson Campbell, on paper, would seem to have a hard road to be an instant impact player. CJ Henderson, Shaquill Griffin and Sidney Jones IV all have a shot at being starters at outside corner, and while Campbell could easily be there in the mix, it’s not a position that requires a lot of rotation. But oftentimes the most important thing to do is find a way to get the most 11 impactful players on the field in whatever way possible. With that in mind, Head Coach Urban Meyer has alluded to Campbell possibly playing more nickel corner under new Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen. Campbell hasn’t played the role much before, but Meyer believes his background as both a corner and safety would translate.

The Jags nickel corner in 2020 was DJ Hayden then Tre Herndon (after Hayden was injured early in the season). Herndon could retain that starting role, but given rosters don’t typically carry a ton of specific nickel corners, Campbell has an opportunity to play a lot of snaps at the position, even if as a back-up.

Safety

Andre Cisco is stepping into a unit that was decimated in 2020. The club worked on replenishing it this offseason, bringing in free agents Rayshawn Jenkins and Rudy Ford; albeit Ford is here more as a special teams weapon. Jarrod Wilson, Andrew Wingard and Josh Jones all return with starting experience. But some of that is out of necessity more than luxury.

Cisco was a steal in the third round, thanks to an injury early in the season keeping him out of most of the 2020 season and dropping his draft stock. But Cisco is a ballhawk, even leading the nation as a freshman in interceptions. Defensive players have continuously talked about this defense being a “get to the ball” mentality. That’s Cisco’s specialty, and coaches will want him on the field soon as such. He’s still recovering through the offseason, but should be ready by the season’s start and has a chance to be one of the most impactful rookies on defense.

EDGE

Jordan Smith was someone Meyer wanted so much, the Jags traded up to get him in the fourth round. The UAB end is stout but his flexibility has coaches putting him a rush end. According to Meyer, Smith will “get behind Josh Allen, somewhere behind him.” That tells us Smith won’t be a starter, barring injury. But one of the things that arguably hurt Allen in 2020 was having no depth behind him. It could have been Chaisson, but coaches wanted him opposite side more.

Meyer said this week that Chaisson would play the SAM linebacker in the Jags 3-4 scheme, meaning Allen will need another option for rotational depth. Smith can be that guy and see the field a significant amount as a rookie.

Defensive Tackle

Jay Tufele hasn’t played a football game since 2019, after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. As a redshirt sophomore, he started all 13 games for the USC Trojans and had 6.5 sacks that season. He also plays a position that Meyer has repeatedly talked about wanting to have the best depth and rotation on the team. So he has the potential to play right away, even if not as a starter. The question will be, how much rust does he still need to shake off? He has a chance to have an impact as a rookie, but it may be later in the season.