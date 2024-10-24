Have the Jaguars Snagged the Momentum They Need?
Momentum in the National Football League is fleeting, yet critical to every team’s chances of winning. As the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars know far too well, momentum can make or break a team.
So far this season, the Jaguars have struggled to get momentum on their side and when they have done so, they have found various ways to lose it.
Their inability to sustain momentum was seen in their loss to the Miami Dolphins the first week of the season, when running back Travis Etienne fumbled the ball a few yards away from the endzone with the Jaguars up 17-7 and trying to put the game away.
Momentum was gone and the Jaguars would not get it back. The Dolphins scored an 80-yard touchdown one play later, while the Jaguars would not score again for the rest of the 20-17 loss to Miami.
Jacksonville’s inability to sustain momentum was also was seen against the Cleveland Browns when they had a chance to tie the game late after struggling the entire game. The Jaguars got the ball on their two-yard-line with two minutes left in the game, down by three.
After putting together two drives of over 70 yards on the two previous drives, the Jaguars would give up a safety, effectively ending the game.
Three of the Jaguars’ five losses this season have come by less than a touchdown in games where Jacksonville self-destructed after gaining momentum. However, after winning two of their last three football games, the Jaguars hope to keep momentum on their side as they begin a difficult stretch of matchups.
Over the next three weeks, the Jaguars will face the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings in consecutive weeks. Jacksonville aims build upon the improved play they have had recently.
“I definitely feel like we have some momentum, especially compared to where we were the first month of the season,” Lawrence said. “So yeah, I think we have some momentum. I think we played our best game as a team last Sunday. I still think there's a lot more out there that we can improve on. Even just speaking for the offensive side of the ball.
“There's some situations where I think we could’ve put the game away even faster and really finished on that long drive when we turned it over on downs at the end,” Lawrence said. “Finding a way to get a first down, keep the ball in our hands, take more time off the clock, and score – you could end the game right there. That's one example. But I feel like we do have a lot of momentum, and we just got to keep doing what got us here, the things that got us here.
Lawrence knows the team must continue to play well, like it has in their two wins. The veteran quarterback knows that while they had success against the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, every week is different in the NFL.
“Obviously, it hasn't always been perfect, but I really do feel like we've trusted our process," Lawrence said. "We've trusted the coaches, the players, our teammates around us, and we have found some success here lately. We just have to do it again this Sunday. Every week's different. We got to play with confidence. Like I said, we have some momentum, and let's run with that and just put together another good week and take it one at a time.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE