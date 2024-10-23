Jaguars' New Approach Will Compound To More Success
Are the Jacksonville Jaguars seeing a shift in their offensive approach?
For years, the Jaguars have been built to be a passing team. Big investments in offensive tackles, a quarterback taken at No. 1 whom the entire franchise is built around, and a seemingly never-ending list of big-money pass-catchers.
But with the Jaguars needing to find a way to effectively put the New England Patriots down for the count in Week 7's 32-16 win, the Jaguars took the air out of the ball and the ball out of the hands of Trevor Lawrence.
Instead, the Jaguars put the ball in the hands of Tank Bigsby and the Jaguars' offensive line, calling a staggering 17 rushes in a row in the second-half.
“I mean, there's something to when the coaches and the staff put the game plan in your hands right? That's not something you go into the game saying, ‘We're going to run so many runs in a row.’ I think it's a testament to them seeing how the game was playing out and making game plan adjustments," Jaguars center Mitch Morse said on Tuesday.
"Then I think Tank [Bigsby], he was being decisive and that's huge. When you're a decisive runner and sometimes it's muggy in there and we're just—as long as you put a hat on a hat, and you have a guy like Tank or D’Ernest [Johnson] or Travis [Etienne Jr.], those guys make your life a lot easier. So, a long-winded way of answering your question was it felt very good and not every game is going to play out that way but when it does, you wake up a little sore in the morning but you're happy for it.”
No NFL team goes into a game with the plan of running it nearly 20 times in a row. Defenses catch on, looks change, and boxed get stacked with defenders.
But the Jaguars proved they have the ability to be a tough, smash-mouth running team that wins in the trenches. And they did so with more consecutive runs than even a long-time veteran like Morse has experienced.
“It had to be. I mean, that's a remarkable amount," Morse said when asked if it was the most runs called in a row in his career.
"You don't realize how tired you are till you get on the sideline, and people are offering you oxygen. It was really a very unique experience, and we were very appreciative of it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE