How Jaguars Star Aims to Expand His Impact
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to take the next step on offense this season with a healthy Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk. Both were injured at different points last season. Kirk missed five games last season with injury and is looking to have a bounce-back season.
As he enters his seventh year in the National Football League, the veteran wide receiver aims to have a productive season on the field and hopes to be more of a leader to the team’s younger players as well.
“I think for me, one of the biggest steps is just—and I think we’ve seen a lot of our leaders do it—bringing along some of the young guys and helping them develop,” Kirk said. Really becoming almost like a spokesperson for our offense and really just trying to be a facilitator in helping them grow and just further myself as a leader.
“But performance-wise, on the field, and within the offense, I think the biggest thing for me is consistency. I always talk about making every opportunity that comes my way, just creating separation, being somewhat of a safety blanket for Trevor, but also creating explosives."
Kirk hopes to find the endzone more and stay healthy this season. His three touchdowns and 12 games were tied for the lowest amount of touchdowns and games played in his career. With the season just days away, Kirk says his body feels great.
“Hoping to get in the endzone a little bit more this year in red zone, and like I said, making all of those opportunities,” Kirk said. “So, the big thing for me is just taking another step and just being better than I was last year.
“I know I didn’t play a full season, but bearing that I stay healthy and play every opportunity that we have, I feel like I’ll be able to take that step this year. My body feels a lot better than it did last year, so just really excited for where I’m at. I know, like I said, I’ll be a pretty decent part of this offense and what we do, so for me, it’s just making all those opportunities.”
