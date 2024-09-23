How Jaguars Will Get Their Playmakers Involved
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the season optimistic that, after making multiple moves this offseason, they would be more productive than last season. So far, that has not happened, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
The Jaguars’ offense has singlehandedly held the team back in two games by failing to move the ball, extend drives, or score points.
The unit’s inability to produce productive games has cost the team at least one game this season and has likely cost the Jags both of the first two games. Jacksonville is 0-2 and has lost both games by less than a touchdown.
Part of the problem for the Jaguars has been their failure to get the ball to their playmakers consistently. Through the first two games of the season, the Jaguars' offense is one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league; they are near the bottom of the league in total yards per game.
Last season, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Evan Engram were the Jaguars’ top two pass-catching options. Ridley left in free agency, and Engram missed last Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an injury.
That left wide receiver Christian Kirk as one of the team’s most dependable pass-catchers.
However, Kirk has struggled through the first two games, like the offense. Kirk finished last season with the third-most receiving yards for the Jaguars. However, after two games, Kirk has caught two of his seven targets for 29 yards after finishing last season with nearly 800 receiving yards.
Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor insists Kirk is still a part of the weekly game plan.
“Yeah, he's a huge part of what we want to do,” Taylor said. “And yeah, that's on all of us to make sure that he's getting those opportunities and touches. His impact on our offense is, I mean, I don't think you could necessarily put a measure on it itself, but we all know when he went down at the end of the year, what it started to look like as we dealt with injuries and obviously the loss of Christian. So, he's somebody we definitely have to get involved in early games.”
