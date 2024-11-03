How the Jaguars Are Prepared to Survive Without Star WR
The Jacksonville Jaguars watched their three top wide receivers go down with injuries last week against the Green Bay Packers. The loss of three critical players in a game they lost by three points summed up the Jaguars' season well.
After all they have been through this season, including an 0-4 start, the Jaguars had a chance to make up ground against the Packers but injuries at the worst time cost them the game and likely their season.
Arguably the team's most significant loss was veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk, who is the team's second leading receiver this season. Without Kirk, the team's plan moving forward changes significantly.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor explained his process of game planning without one of his best receivers.
“I think it's always a game-to-game basis," Taylor said. "So, you're always going into every game, and you start the week with who's available to us? How do we utilize our best players? So, if Christian's [WR Christian Kirk] not available, everybody kind of moves up the pecking order in that sense.
“Who's healthy? Who’s ready to go? That's always the starting point. So, we don't even look at it as Christian's out for the season. We look at it as Christian is not playing this week. In the next week, we'll deal with who's playing, who's available to us as that goes."
Taylor noted that he is more than confident in the team's other pass catchers who can help them make it through the next few weeks. Taylor looks forward to the opportunity to see what some of the other players can do with additional opportunities.
“So, I think this is just kind of how you deal with the week," Taylor said. "It's not something that we're not looking ahead to five weeks from now or anything like that. But I think you do have the confidence in Parker [WR Parker Washington]. You have the confidence in Brenton [TE Brenton Strange] to step in if the 12 personnel becomes a little bit more prominent moving forward in the pass game like it did last week.
“Obviously, Brian [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] has proven his worth in this system. Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] continues to grow. [WR] Tim Jones has always been a reliable, steady force for us when he gets his chance to contribute. So, I think you just have confidence that these guys just continue to grow in the system.”
Injuries to multiple pass catchers is never ideal. However, at 2-6, it gives the Jaguars a chance to develop some of their younger talent and see what players they should keep or move on from. The last nine games of the season have the potential to be productive for the Jaguars, even if they continue to lose.
