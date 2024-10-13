Is Shad Khan's Patience Running Out For Jaguars HC, GM?
Is time running out for head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke?
As it has been hammered upon, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan gave his high expectations before the season began:
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future. So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. ... I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Khan made a heavy investment and in return he has received an abysmal 1-5 record to sport. Before the Jaguars' egregious blowout loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears, Khan told the Florida Times-Union he was supporting his head coach and general manager despite the disappointment, as reported by ESPN's Mike DiRocco.
"I still believe in them," Khan said. "I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent. Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities."
The Monday night blowout to the Buffalo Bills was embarrassing enough for Khan, who obviously feels a sense of disappointment anytime his teams loses. Winnable game or not.
"Every game you go to, you want to do everything to win it, and this is the NFL, that's hard," Khan said. "Every game is competitive. A loss is a loss, but [it's about] how you lose. To me, the three games we lost early in the season, it's disappointing, [but] we could have won them."
"[...] I expect us to be competitive and winning every year, and we have graduated to that point and not be someone we don't know. So sharing my expectations, I believe that. The coaches who are there, players who are there, they're coming here to win, and if they're not comfortable with that, they shouldn't be here. That's the team institution we want to be."
After the Jaguars' loss to the Bears, one must wonder how much more patience Khan will have in the current leadership.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.