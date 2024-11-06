Is This Jaguars Ranking Fair or Foul?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have played better over the last few weeks, but they are still one of the worst teams in the National Football League. The consensus of how good the Jaguars are from those around the league sow little belief that this Jaguars team will be able to turn things around.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: ranked the Jaguars as the 26th-best team in the league, which is down two spots from he ranked them last week.
He noted that the Minnesota Vikings got going again last week against an underperforming Indianapolis Colts team and he expects them to continue rolling against Jacksonville.
"The Vikings rebounded from their two-game skid by ripping into the Colts at home with their swarming defense and Sam Darnold overcoming a rough night with clutch pass plays,” Iyer said.
Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone ranked the Jaguars as the 25th-best team, which is two spots higher than he ranked them last week.
"For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars gave it a valiant effort in the second half, but to no avail,” Bedinger said. “Too little, too late. The Jaguars simply couldn’t make it happen against the Philadelphia Eagles despite being gifted a defensive touchdown at the best possible time and getting a stop late in the fourth quarter.”
“The touchdown return by Travon Walker was exactly what the Jaguars needed at exactly the right time to turn the tide of the game, but even with AJ Brown leaving this game early, the Jaguars couldn’t capitalize when they desperately needed to in the second half.
“Just a brutal INT from Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville is probably a better team than their record indicates, but that’s not going to stop the vultures from circling after a game like this.
“The Jaguars have plenty of pieces that are going to be attractive to teams looking to wheel and deal before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. But which players will they actually part with?
“We’ve already seen them say goodbye to Cam Robinson and Roy Robertson-Harris. Players like Travis Etienne and Evan Engram could be next.”
Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports ranked the Jaguars as the 27th-best team in the league, which is the same ranking Wirth gave them last week.
"Which week will Doug Pederson be fired? There's no doubt he will be the first. It's only a matter of time,” Wirth said. They had a chance to complete the second-half comeback, but the $55-million man Trevor Lawrence didn't have it in him. Has he ever?”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE