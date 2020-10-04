The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) have announced their inactive players versus the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1). There are seven players in total on the list. They are as follows:

Kicker Stephen Hauschka

Quarterback Jake Luton

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook

Cornerback Josiah Scott

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Offensive lineman Brandon Linder

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale

Of note is kicker Stephen Hauschka. The Jaguars signed Hauschka to replace Brandon Wright who had replaced Josh Lambo. The veteran starter Lambo suffered a hip injury in Week 2 and is still on the IR. Wright stepped in for the Week 3 match and went 1-2 before leaving the game with what was listed as a groin injury.

After signing on Tuesday, Hauschka didn't practice on Wednesday and was then limited on Thursday and Friday. The Jaguars will now rely on Aldrick Rosas, who was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday.

"I think that Aldrick Rosas did get all the kicking this week. With Steven [Hauschka], it’s something that it’s basically just overall soreness, so we’re just trying to be careful," head coach Doug Marrone said on Friday.

Rosas, a fourth-year kicker, has previously kicked for the New York Giants from 2017-19, 82.7% of his field goals and 91.5% of his point after attempts. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after making 32 of 33 field goals(97.0 pct.).

Rosas will also handle kickoffs as the starter, according to Marrone, but Logan Cooke is avaliable.

“It depends who’s the kicker. If Aldrick [Rosa]’s there and he’s up, then I think there’s a great chance that he’ll be handling that and then we have Logan [Cooke] just handling the punting and holding," Marrone said.

Tyler Shatley will start at center for Brandon Linder, as he has since replacing him during the Week 2 Tennessee Titans game.

Receiver DJ Chark will be available, after missing the Week 3 game with a chest injury.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday morning that Bengals running back Joe Mixon will be available. He had been listed as questionable on Saturday.