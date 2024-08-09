Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, giving fans their first look at the 2024 squad.
The Jaguars are 3-1 all-time against the Chiefs in the preseason after they faced off in four consecutive years from 1998- 2001. Most recently, Jacksonville defeated Kansas City, 28-23, on Aug. 23, 2001. In 2023, the Jaguars were undefeated in the preseason (3-0) for the second time in franchise history and first time since they went 4-0 in 1997.
Saturday will be the first chance for the Jaguars to see their rookie class in a true game setting, along with their first chance to see how free agent additions like Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse and Ronald Darby are settling into their respective schemes.
“I mean, it's very few that the light just comes on when the lights come on. I do think you play like you practice. I believe that," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.
"The more time on the grass during the week that you practice and play—and it's all preparation, it's all preparing for a game. When you are prepared, you go play well. But when you don't put in that time, sometimes it's hard. Some of the more talented athletes can probably get away with it, but not everybody can.”
Saturday's matchup will be a rematch from last year's Week 2 home loss to the Chiefs, as well as two road losses to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes during the 2022 season.
So, how can you watch and listen to the Jaguars vs. the Chiefs? We break it down below.
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville.
Date: Saturday, August 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. eastern.
TV: CBS/WJAX-TV 47 Action News
Listen: 1010XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
Betting Line: Chiefs +1 per DraftKings Sportsbook
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.