Jaguars' Liam Coen Weighs In on Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield's Future
There was plenty of discussion around Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen when he departed his role as offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join the Jaguars.
Beyond the initial layers of Coen opting to join the Jaguars instead of signing a new extension with the Buccaneers was the impact that Coen's move would have on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had just completed a stellar season under Coen's tutelage.
Mayfield's success is a big reason the Jaguars pursued Coen so aggressively, after all. The Jaguars are hoping Coen can do for Trevor Lawrence exactly what he did for Mayfield last season. If he does, then perhaps Lawrence will meet his massive potential.
As for Mayfield and what his future now looks like post-Coen, the Jaguars head coach addressed his former quarterback during an appearance on 'Pardon My Take' when asked if he felt bad about Mayfield now having to find yet another offensive coordinator.
"I don't feel, you know, it's not bad. It's unfortunate in ways, because of the competitor, because of the person that he is. You know, we got really close. Obviously, we worked together in LA those last kind of, like five or six weeks. He was paramount, kind of, in my evolution to coming to Tampa, like getting there," Coen said.
"So, yeah, you definitely feel, you feel unfortunate for the situation because of the type of dude that he is. But he's in a place where he's continuing to ascend like he's just doing this right now. He's got a ton of confidence. He's at a place where a lot of people love him and believe in him, and I think that's only going to continue."
If the Jaguars are lucky, then Lawrence will soon be able to ascend under Coen the way Mayfield did last season. Mayfield and Coen had a fantastic relationship on and off the field, and Mayfield was able to benefit from it and have the best season of his NFL career.
Now, Lawrence is next up to have a potentially similar arc to Mayfield. Mayfield had some bumps in his first few years after tasting early success, and then his time under Coen helped his career explode. Time will tell if the same happens with Lawrence.
