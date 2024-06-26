Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan on Stadium: 'This Day Has Been A Long Time Coming'
The City of Jacksonville and the Jaguars reached an agreement with relative ease on the team's proposed 'Stadium of the Future' on Tuesday, with the stadium being approved 14-1.
"This day has been a long time coming. I am truly grateful for the partnership with the Jaguars throughout the negotiation process, and to the City Council for passing this historic deal," Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. "Together, we are turning renderings into reality for the betterment of Jacksonville."
"We’re excited that the City Council has approved this historic agreement that will keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville for decades to come, enhance the fan experience for NFL and non-NFL events, and provide a springboard for downtown growth starting with the completion of world-class riverfront parks," the council said in a statement.
"The other portions of the community benefits agreement represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life for citizens across Jacksonville. We remain committed to working with the City Council to pass those pieces of the package when they return in July."
According to 1st DownTown Jacksonville, a timeline for an approved stadium proposal is as follows:
- NFL owners vote: October 2024
- Construction begins: Feburary 2025. Jaguars would play 2025 season in Jacksonville with a capacity of 60,000+,
- Jaguars reduce capacity: For the 2026 season, the Jaguars would play the season in Jacksonville with a reduced capacity of 43,500.
- Jaguars play away from Jacksonville: For the 2027 season, the Jaguars would play their home schedule outside of Jacksonville for the first time in franchise history.
- Facility opens: August 2028.
The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion. The proposed deal includes a 30-year lease agreement with a Non-Relocation Agreement. Both the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville will contribute $625 million to construction costs, with the Jaguars taking on any overrun costs.
"Mayor Donna Deegan, lead negotiator Mike Weinstein, and Jaguars President Mark Lamping jointly presented a landmark stadium renovation agreement at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 14," the City of Jacksonville said in a statement in May.
"Estimates suggest the economic impact of the renovated stadium to the Jacksonville community throughout the Jaguars’ 30-year lease will total $26 billion, with an estimated $2.4 billion in one-time economic impact during construction. This $1.4 billion deal compares favorably to other NFL markets. It is also the largest public infrastructure investment in Jacksonville history, and the largest private investment in the history of downtown Jacksonville."