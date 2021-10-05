Jacksonville Jaguars Activate Walker Little, Place DJ Chark and A.J. Cann On Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a series of roster moves on Monday, activating Walker Little off the COVID list and placed DJ Chark and A.J. Cann on Injured Reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a series of roster moves on Monday, activating rookie offensive lineman Walker Little off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placing wide receiver DJ Chark and offensive lineman A.J. Cann on the Injured Reserve list.

Little was placed on the COVID list after the Week two loss to the Denver Broncos. He was a standout during camp, but struggled during the preseason. He recorded no stats according to Pro Football Focus, during the first two games. His return comes just in time with Cann now on the Injured Reserve.

On Monday, Head Coach Urban Meyer explained Little's role in the shuffled offensive line.

“Walker Little’s back. He was gone for a while with COVID. So, you have our next, Will Richardson’s been another marked improved player. He was our swing tackle. He would probably go to our swing guard. We’re going to finalize that today and Walker would be the swing tackle."

Cann left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the game. On 2nd and 7 from their own 35-yard line, running back James Robinson swept around the right edge. While blocking, Cann was rolled up on, by what looked like a Bengals player.

He was helped off the field by two trainers and immediately taken to the medical tent on the sideline. Second year lineman Ben Bartch stepped in to take his place.

Cann was the second Jaguar on Thursday night to leave with injury. On the first drive of the game, Chark was carted off of the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter.

The injury came on the Jaguars opening drive of the game. Facing 2nd-and-7 from their own 45-yard line, running back James Robinson took a handoff and swept right. He was following lead blocker, offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor. Chark was the outside blocker towards the sideline.

Taylor dove for a block downfield and Robinson ran into his lineman, in the process rolling off his back and onto Chark's left leg and ankle. The receiver remained facedown on the field for a good minute before the seriousness was realized.

After trainers attended to him initially, the medical cart was brought out and Chark was helped up onto the cart. Players from both teams offered their best wishes before he left the field, head rocked back and explaining to the trainer what had happened.

Meyer said of the two injuries on Monday, "It’s going to be awhile. I’ll know more soon, but they’re going to be on IR. I’m not sure when we officially do that. Walker Little’s back. Roy Roberts[on-Harris] is back. Someone has to step up. [OL Ben] Bartch went in and played, played pretty well when he was in there. He’s been one of our most improved players.”

With Chark out, the receiver position—which has been led by veteran Marvin Jones Jr. this season—will lean on Jamal Agnew as well. The special teams star was signed to be a return man, and has paid off with two returns for touchdowns of 100 plus yards already. But the converted corner has also made an impact as a receiver, stepping in after Chark went down on Thursday.

"The guy that just keeps making plays for us is [Jamal] Agnew. He’s been a receiver for a year. You talk about a workaholic and a grinder, he’s little, but he plays bigger than he is, made a heck of play Thursday. Then you have Tyron [Johnson] who’s marked improved. He’s a very talented guy, the guy we got from the Chargers. Then you have Devin Smith and you have [Laquon] Treadwell [who] are fighting for that last spot.”