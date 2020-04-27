Jaguars Agree to Terms With 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The Jacksonville Jaguars latest crop of undrafted free agents has officially been announced, with the Jaguars unveiling 18 new additions on Monday who have agreed to terms with the team.

These rookies will join the 12 rookies the Jaguars selected in last week's NFL draft, the largest draft class in the team's 25-year history.

Jacksonville has been active in finding undrafted free agents in past years, adding contributors such as Corey Grant, Allen Hurns, Tre Herndon, and Jarrod Wilson in the past. This means that any group of undrafted rookies the Jaguars sign should be closely monitored as there is always a chance of a player carving out a role on the team.

Here is the list of the following 18 players the Jaguars have agreed to terms with:

San Diego State CB Luq Barcoo

Miami (Ohio) DT Doug Costin

Georgia Tech RB Nathan Cottrell

UCF LB Nate Evans

North Dakota State TE Ben Ellefson

South Carolina RB Tavien Feaster

Florida WR Josh Hammond

Wake Forest CB Amari Henderson

Baylor LS Ross Matiscik

Eastern Michigan OL Steven Nielson

Ohio OL Austen Pleasants

Georgia S J.R. Reed

Illinois State RB James Robinson

Notre Dame WR Marvelle Ross

Army FB Connor Slomka

Missouri OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Sims

Arizona State cornerback Kobe Williams

Georgia State Brandon Wright

Included with the Jaguars' 12 draft picks from Thursday through Saturday, the Jaguars now have 30 rookies on their roster. Via the draft, the Jaguars added cornerback C.J. Henderson, defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, receiver Laviska Shenault, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, offensive lineman Ben Bartch, cornerback Josiah Scott, linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, safety Daniel Thomas, receiver Collin Johnson, quarterback Jake Luton, tight end Tyler Davis, and kick returner Chris Claybrooks.

To make room for the Jaguars additions via undrafted free agency, the Jaguars had to release the following veterans. Jacksonville now has 90 players on its roster.

LB Austin Calitro

K Jon Brown

OL Donnell Greene

WR Charone Peake

WR/CB Jayson Stanley.

The most notable of these names is Calitro, a fourth-year linebacker who the Jaguars placed an exclusive rights tender on earlier this offseason.

Calitro has played in 29 games with nine starts during his three-year (2017-19) NFL career. The former Seattle Seahawk played in 13 games for the Jaguars last season and started at weakside linebacker for the team's final three games. The veteran depth player recorded 38 tackles (28 solo), including four tackles for loss and 1 sack last season.