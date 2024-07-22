Jaguars Announce Additions to Front Office, Scouting Staff
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially geared up for the 2024 season inside the front office and the scouting staff.
The Jaguars announced several official promotions and hires to both departments on Monday, with the following staff members being promoted to new roles within the franchise.
- John Stevenson was named assistant director of college scouting
- Ryan Stamper was promoted to national scout
- Jason DesJarlais was promoted to pro scout.
- Holden McAbee, Antonio Robinson, Mickeel Stewart and Tyler Walker were promoted to college scouts
- Nikki Donoff was promoted to player engagement manager.
As for the Jaguars' new hires for the 2024 season:
- Tom Gamble is hired as senior personnel executive
- Chris Ash hired as a pro scout; Corey Peters and Josh Scobey hired as college scouts
- Mimi Bolden-Morris, Austin Leake and Max Rosenthal hired as scouting assistants
- Tara Goolsby hired as player finance and football administration assistant
- Savannah Reier hired as manager of player and personnel relations.
The most notable names are Ash, who served as the Jaguars' defensive backs coach under Urban Meyer in 2021, and Corey Peters, who played defensive tackle for the Jaguars in 2022 during their playoff run. The Jaguars also hired former Arizona Cardinals running back Josh Scobey.
Gamble will also re-join the Jaguars front office after time spent away as a member of the Michigan Wolverines' football program. Gamble has long been a trusted aide of general manager Trent Baalke and joins assistant general manager Ethan Waugh as big names in the front office.