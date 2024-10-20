Jaguars Beatdown Draws Strong Response From Patriots Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly made their presence felt in Week 7.
The Jaguars got off to a sloppy start and let the New England Patriots get up 10-0 on them through the first quarter-plus. But the Jaguars rebounded with a 22-point second quarter, eventually scoring 25 unanswered points on their way to a 32-16 victory.
Along the way, the Jaguars made sure to assert themselves on offense and let the Patriots know what they really thought of them. The Jaguars ran the ball 17 times in a row between the final three minutes of the third quarter and the end of the game, with the Jaguars simply imposing their will on the ground and pushing the Patriots around as a way to kill clock and preserve their lead.
Jacksonville's physical running game left quite the impression on the opposing head coach, too. Speaking with reporters after the game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo went as far as to question his team's physicality.
"We are a soft football team across the board," Mayo proclaimed, making it clear what kind of impact the Tank Bigsby-led rushing attack had on the Patriots' psyche.
The Jaguars entered the 2024 season wanting to be a more physical team; one that would be able to lean on their offensive line and running game throughout the season to take pressure off Trevor Lawrence and the passing game.
This was, after all, where the Jaguars struggled the most in 2023. Nobody would have said last year's Jaguars' offensive line and rushing attack were one that forced defenses onto their heels.
There have been flashes of the Jaguars having improved physicality throughout 2024, which was always the hope after their investments and priorities this offseason. But Sunday's win over the Patriots was one in which the Jaguars made it clear they were the bullies. It was the kind of game where they left the opposing team picking up their teeth off the field after bruising run after bruising run.
Jacksonville's offense needed a game like Sunday's. A game where they showed the opposing team they were the bigger, faster, stronger, and better team. And based on Mayo's post-game comments, it is clear the Jaguars accomplished that mission on Sunday.
