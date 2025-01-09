Jaguars Bitter Rival Titans Experiencing Harsh Cycle
The Jacksonville Jaguars bitter division rivals the Tennessee Titans season ended bleak once again.
To add insult to injury, the franchise has been unable to keep a consistent general manager or head coach combination in multiple years, seemingly firing everyone after each disappointing season.
The Titans are set to select number one overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it will not be Ran Carthon making that decision. After getting the pink slip, the Titans are in search of another general manager, the third search for a new head coach or general manager in three seasons.
For the Titans, retaining employees of high magnitude has not been its specialty. Jon Robinson was fired as the Titans general manager during the 2022 season, head coach Mike Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season, and now Carthon has been relieved of his duties.
In shocking developments to the theme of hiring and firing, current head coach Brian Callahan gets to stay in Tennessee after many believed his contract situation would be one-and-done given the lack of success the Titans experienced again this past season.
With the back and forth of firing either the general manager or head coach, or keeping the one, shows the Titans have some dysfunction in the front office. Whether or not the ship sails or sinks, the duo of general manager and head coach have seemingly been linked together. But for the Titans, it has been the opposite.
"Beyond the fact that the Titans have created a situation where the GM can blame the coach, the coach can blame the GM.... that is a recipe for chronic disfunction," Mike Florio said on 'Pro Football Talk'. "But, for the fact that Mike Vrabel willed them to the number one seed a couple years ago, they have been chronically dysfunctional under the ownership of Amy Adams Strunk."
For the Jaguars, though the franchise themselves are searching for a new head coach themselves, the Jaguars do not run into the cycle of yearly replacements such as their rivals do. It not only gives a disheartening approach for the fans, but the Titans players as well, as they cannot remain competitive if there is not a established person running the narrative.
