Jaguars 7-Round NFL Mock Draft Post-Senior Bowl Edition

The Senior Bowl has come and gone, and the NFL Draft process is in full swing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, general manager James Gladstone must manage a selection process without a first-round choice, with the latest first choice of any team in the NFL at No. 56 overall.

Thankfully, Jacksonville has 10 draft choices to work with. Last year, seven of their eight picks were players who participated in this year's Senior Bowl, a helpful tool and acknowledgement for how the Jaguars could approach this year's class once again. To spoil the Duval faithful, every selection made in this mock draft were particpants from this past week's all-star game practice, and with that in mind, let's dive into our latest predictions for late April.

Round 2, No. 56 overall: Derrick Moore, edge rusher, Michigan

Derrick Moore (#8) is your classic Michigan edge rusher. 6033 265 with 33 7/8" arms. He's big and physical. He does have some sneaky quickness though which can surprise some OTs. pic.twitter.com/G9T4HsUdcp — Brian Maafi (@BmaafiNFL) December 30, 2025

Is it surprising that edge rush depth is one of the paramount needs on the roster? Another thing to consider is that there is a unique possibility that Travon Walker heads to free agency in 2027, and Moore figures to be a high-ceiling speed-to-power-type of pass rusher who can win with impressive quickness while offering ample size for the position to stick out in Campanile's defense. This would be a sound selection by the Jaguars to improve their ceiling and depth on the edge.

Round 3, No. 81 overall: Darrell Jackson Jr, interior DL, Florida State

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Jacksonville had the No. 1 run defense in football this past season, but it could get even better in the trenches with instilled youth in the middle of their defense. Jackson wouldn't have to travel far to his new team, which will be across the I-10 from Tallahassee to Duval County. Jackson's incredible size and brute power at the point of attack make him a force in the run game, especially with gap integrity and stallmates against double teams.

Round 3, No. 88 overall: Gennings Dunker, guard, Iowa

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (68) of Iowa works against National defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) of Penn State during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Dunker has become a fan-favorite of sorts, but the first-round or even second-round hype is a little too much for my liking. Dunker has size, movement skills, and power to work with in player evolution and could eventually be a starter at either guard spot for the Jaguars. His four-spot versatility does stand out, and that could intrigue Gladstone to select the Iowa offensive lineman.

Round 3, No. 100 overall: Bud Clark, safety, TCU

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (not pictured) makes the interception off the rebound. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had 31 takeaways this past season, including 22 interceptions, both of which were among the best or the best marks in the NFL. Antonio Johnson is the star of the safety room, tallying five interceptions this past season, but the need for a rangy defender with ball skills is great. Clark was the best safety prospect in Mobile, showcasing those skills and why he could be an immediate contributor at the next level.

Round 4, No. 124 overall: Mike Washington Jr, running back, Arkansas

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team running back Mike Washington Jr. (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

With Travis Etienne's future in Jacksonville in doubt, the Jaguars still have two talented running backs in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr, but they must add a short-yardage power element to the room that could help execute those plays with sustainability. Washington's play style draws similarities to Latavius Murray, a big, tall, and powerful runner with incredible downhill acceleration.

Round 5, No. 162 overall: Tanner Koziol, tight end, Nebraksa

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars used a ton of 12, 13, 21, and 22 personnel variations that included their tight ends in key roles as both pass catchers and blockers. Brenton Strange is a great player, but the depth could use a burst of youth, and Koziol looks like a potential middle-round prospect who could develop into a quality No. 1 tight end.

Round 5, No. 164 overall: Cyrus Allen, wide receiver, Cincinnati

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) of Cincinnati grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It would be smart to have a contingency plan in case the Jaguars lose Parker Washington to free agency in 2027 or trade Brian Thomas Jr. while also securing depth and youth at wide receiver. Allen was a standout pass-catcher in Mobile, showcasing great separation skills and explosiveness as a slot receiver.

Round 6, No. 196 overall: Bryce Boettcher, linebacker, Oregon

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Boettcher reminds me of a linebacker version of Cam Skattebo: physical, somewhat-controlled aggression, and downright crazy. As a former linebacker coach, Anthony Campanile would have a lot of run with this draft choice, especially with the developmental value playing into account.

Round 7, No. 233 overall: Luke Altmyer, quarterback, Illinois

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) of Illinois throws during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Altmyer feels like the quarterback that, if you hit on, you could get immense trade value with. Trevor Lawrence is already established as the franchise, becoming an MVP finalist in his first season under head coach Liam Coen. Altmyer has a chance to compete for backup quarterback, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him take that role over in 2026 in this instance.

Round 7, No. 245 overall: Keyron Crawford, edge rusher, Auburn

Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) is tackled by Auburn Tigers buck Keyron Crawford (24) as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long, powerful, and explosive: three key traits that could be a worthy developmental selection for the Jaguars if they selected Crawford, who had some impressive reps in one-on-one drills this past week in Mobile. More depth and a double dip at edge rusher is never a bad thing.

