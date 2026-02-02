Jaguars 7-Round NFL Mock Draft Post-Senior Bowl Edition
The Senior Bowl has come and gone, and the NFL Draft process is in full swing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. This year, general manager James Gladstone must manage a selection process without a first-round choice, with the latest first choice of any team in the NFL at No. 56 overall.
Thankfully, Jacksonville has 10 draft choices to work with. Last year, seven of their eight picks were players who participated in this year's Senior Bowl, a helpful tool and acknowledgement for how the Jaguars could approach this year's class once again. To spoil the Duval faithful, every selection made in this mock draft were particpants from this past week's all-star game practice, and with that in mind, let's dive into our latest predictions for late April.
Round 2, No. 56 overall: Derrick Moore, edge rusher, Michigan
Is it surprising that edge rush depth is one of the paramount needs on the roster? Another thing to consider is that there is a unique possibility that Travon Walker heads to free agency in 2027, and Moore figures to be a high-ceiling speed-to-power-type of pass rusher who can win with impressive quickness while offering ample size for the position to stick out in Campanile's defense. This would be a sound selection by the Jaguars to improve their ceiling and depth on the edge.
Round 3, No. 81 overall: Darrell Jackson Jr, interior DL, Florida State
Jacksonville had the No. 1 run defense in football this past season, but it could get even better in the trenches with instilled youth in the middle of their defense. Jackson wouldn't have to travel far to his new team, which will be across the I-10 from Tallahassee to Duval County. Jackson's incredible size and brute power at the point of attack make him a force in the run game, especially with gap integrity and stallmates against double teams.
Round 3, No. 88 overall: Gennings Dunker, guard, Iowa
Dunker has become a fan-favorite of sorts, but the first-round or even second-round hype is a little too much for my liking. Dunker has size, movement skills, and power to work with in player evolution and could eventually be a starter at either guard spot for the Jaguars. His four-spot versatility does stand out, and that could intrigue Gladstone to select the Iowa offensive lineman.
Round 3, No. 100 overall: Bud Clark, safety, TCU
The Jaguars had 31 takeaways this past season, including 22 interceptions, both of which were among the best or the best marks in the NFL. Antonio Johnson is the star of the safety room, tallying five interceptions this past season, but the need for a rangy defender with ball skills is great. Clark was the best safety prospect in Mobile, showcasing those skills and why he could be an immediate contributor at the next level.
Round 4, No. 124 overall: Mike Washington Jr, running back, Arkansas
With Travis Etienne's future in Jacksonville in doubt, the Jaguars still have two talented running backs in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr, but they must add a short-yardage power element to the room that could help execute those plays with sustainability. Washington's play style draws similarities to Latavius Murray, a big, tall, and powerful runner with incredible downhill acceleration.
Round 5, No. 162 overall: Tanner Koziol, tight end, Nebraksa
The Jaguars used a ton of 12, 13, 21, and 22 personnel variations that included their tight ends in key roles as both pass catchers and blockers. Brenton Strange is a great player, but the depth could use a burst of youth, and Koziol looks like a potential middle-round prospect who could develop into a quality No. 1 tight end.
Round 5, No. 164 overall: Cyrus Allen, wide receiver, Cincinnati
It would be smart to have a contingency plan in case the Jaguars lose Parker Washington to free agency in 2027 or trade Brian Thomas Jr. while also securing depth and youth at wide receiver. Allen was a standout pass-catcher in Mobile, showcasing great separation skills and explosiveness as a slot receiver.
Round 6, No. 196 overall: Bryce Boettcher, linebacker, Oregon
Boettcher reminds me of a linebacker version of Cam Skattebo: physical, somewhat-controlled aggression, and downright crazy. As a former linebacker coach, Anthony Campanile would have a lot of run with this draft choice, especially with the developmental value playing into account.
Round 7, No. 233 overall: Luke Altmyer, quarterback, Illinois
Altmyer feels like the quarterback that, if you hit on, you could get immense trade value with. Trevor Lawrence is already established as the franchise, becoming an MVP finalist in his first season under head coach Liam Coen. Altmyer has a chance to compete for backup quarterback, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him take that role over in 2026 in this instance.
Round 7, No. 245 overall: Keyron Crawford, edge rusher, Auburn
Long, powerful, and explosive: three key traits that could be a worthy developmental selection for the Jaguars if they selected Crawford, who had some impressive reps in one-on-one drills this past week in Mobile. More depth and a double dip at edge rusher is never a bad thing.
