Jaguars' Calamitous Night Continues After Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a catastrophic loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, 47-10. The cherry on top of a brutal night was the Jaguars team plane experienced mechanical issues, hindering the team from leaving Buffalo until after 1 a.m. EST, per Ian Rapoport.
If a four-hour flight wasn't tough enough, the team was delayed several more hours and did not return until the early hours of Tuesday morning. An extremely unlucky circumstance for a group that had just played their worst ballgame of the season and could not wait to get back to Jacksonville.
This unfortunate circumstance will likely cut into key hours of practice and evaluation tomorrow while also exhausting the players, who are currently on a short week after playing Monday night.
The loss marks the largest margin of defeat since Week 17 of the 2021 season, when the Jaguars lost to the New England Patriots, 50-10. Former Patriot quarterback and current Jaguars backup, Mac Jones, had three touchdowns passes against his future team, three seasons ago.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his worst game of the year, throwing for just 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception. There were accuracy issues for Lawrence as he completed just 21 of his 38 pass attempts and was under duress all night, being sacked four times.
“You know, if he's like me right now, we're all kind of down, right?" Head coach Doug Pederson said following the loss. "You know, probably not very high. We just got to keep working and keep pushing and work our way out of it.”
Regarding the AFC South, the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are the only winless teams. Sitting in first place are the Houston Texans at 2-1 and the Indianapolis Colts are 1-2 after their win on Sunday.
The Jaguars fall to 0-3 for the first time since 2021, finishing with a 3-14 record. The schedule does not get any easier as the team will hit the road once again for a division battle with the Houston Texans. A better performance next week and less plane issues will benefit this team immensely.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.