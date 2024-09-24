Jaguars Fall Apart at the Seams in Lopsided Primetime Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars knew the stakes entering Monday Fight Football. They knew the hole they dug for themselves in the first two weeks. They knew they just needed a win.
Instead, the Jaguars saw themselves with a 31-point deficit after just 30 minutes. In two short quarters, the Jaguars saw their weak grip on the 2024 season completely slip away in a 47-10 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills scored on each of their five first-half drives, with Josh Allen throwing four touchdown passes to four different receivers as they built a 34-3 first-half lead. Meanwhile, the Jaguars' anemic offense made mistake after mistake.
There was no one unit to blame for this kind of game. No one player. It was instead a team broken at the seams. No resistance to what the Bills threw at them on offense, and no magic when it came to putting the ball in Trevor Lawrence's hands.
Jacksonville's 0-3 start makes them one of the only winless teams left in the NFL, joining their bitter rivals in the Tennessee Titans. This is the Jaguars' first 0-3 start since Urban Meyer's disastrous tenure in 2021.
Buffalo rolled the dice from the first drive, going for it on 4th-and-3 from the Jaguars' 44-yard line and picking it up with a 12-yard pass to Khalil Shakir.
After another big gain to Shakir and a third-down pick up from Allen's legs in the red-zone, the Bills got right to the Jaguars' doorstep.
The Bills didn't have to knock long before James Cook scored on an eight-yard touchdown run, though Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris was able to block the extra point attempt to make it 6-0.
Jacksonville didn't find as much success on the first drive.
For the second week in a row, the Jaguars responded to the defense's opening-drive touchdown with a three-and-out after Lawrence completed just one of three passes, hitting Travis Etienne for one yard on first down.
Jacksonville's first-half hole became deeper after Allen found Dalton Kincaid for six yards in the end-zone, putting the Jaguars in a 13-0 hole after just 11:35 of game time.
Allen shredded the Jaguars' banged-up defense, completing 15-of-19 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns on the first three drives alone, including 22 rushing yards.
Rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. became a focal point for the Jaguars' offense in the first-half, recording four targets on the first two drives and helping the Jaguars get into the red-zone on the second drive of the game.
Thomas Jr. had just four targets in each of the first two games, and he turned his increased role into a 12-yard catch on a third-down conversion.
After an illegal formation penalty wiped out a first-down at the Bills' 13, the Jaguars came away with their first points on a 41-yard field goal.
And while Allen and the Bills' offense had fireworks in the first half, the Jaguars saw Lawrence complete 10-of-22 passes for 59 yards and an interception after he was picked off by Demar Hamlin on a poor overthrow.
Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense wouldn't put together a complete drive until it was too late, with Lawrence finding second-year tight end Brenton Strange for a six-yard touchdown to cap off a 70-yard drive to open the second half.
But it was too little and too late for the Jaguars. After the smooth first drive of the second half, Lawrence and the offense became discombobulated by sacks and pre-snap penalties, leading the night to end with a whimper.
Meanwhile, the Bills didn't put until early into the fourth quarter.
Lawrence and Allen were each pulled from the game in the final quarter for backups Mac Jones and Mitch Trubisky. Lawrence finished the game 21-of-38 for 178 yards and one touchdown and interception apiece.
Meanwhile, the Bills scored on eight of their first nine drives and Allen finished the night 23-of-30 for 263 yards for four touchdowns.
For the 0-3 Jaguars, questions are going to continue to mount as Doug Pederson and the rest of the of the regime. The Jaguars will travel to Houston to play the Texans in Week 4.
