Jaguars Star Speaks Up On State of Coaching Staff
The rumors about Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson were swirling long before the team's 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11.
Media members throughout all corners of football speculated on the future of Pederson entering the game. With the Jaguars limping into Sunday with a 2-8 record and with the Week 12 bye week set to be a reset point for the 2024 squad.
All it would take for potential change, in theory, was an embarrassing loss to the Lions. And that is exactly what the Jaguars got on Sunday, with the 46-point loss going in the history books as the worst loss in franchise history.
"I mean, y'all can, you can probably guess after a performance like that," Jaguars tight end Evan Engram said after the game when asked about how the locker room reacted to the result.
"So just, that's just not how we work. So for us to work how we work, and then that happens, just, yeah. So it was, wasn't a good wasn't a good feeling, for sure."
Players are humans and see the headlines, too. So naturally, the Jaguars' locker room knew what the implications to Sunday's loss could be. And it were these implications that Engram addressed post-game.
"That's outside of my pay grade. We've been saying through all the adversity, we ride together, we die together. So whatever is, all that stuff is out of my control -- whatever is presented to us tomorrow or the next day or next week, we're gonna show up on work. So that's all I can say," Engram said when asked about rumors of potential change.
With that said, Engram did throw his support behind Pederson, the coach whose regime ultimately is the reason Engram was brought to Jacksonville.
"Like I said earlier, that's above my pay grade. I love playing for Doug. Doug and this team has been through so much over the last three years. And you know, like I said, like I told him, we're going to ride together, we're going to die together. So, like I said, that's out of my control, but I'm going to keep fighting for Doug as much as I can. I know the team will."
