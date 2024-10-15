Jaguars Coach Addresses Star's Concerning Comments
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) have not had an easy start to the season on the field or in the locker room after falling to the Chicago Bears, 35-16, in the Week 6 NFL London game. Head coach Doug Pederson addressed postgame comments from a player that initially stirred more controversy.
After the gruesome loss, fourth-year safety Andre Cisco made a comment to reporters that he saw "a lot of quit" from the team after losing a fifth time in six games to start the season. Pederson talk about Cisco's remark and made clear that that he does not think any in-house fighting is brewing.
"I would like just to get some clarification from his [Cisco’s] side," Pederson said. "Obviously it's his
observation, but I don't think it was necessarily meant to harm anything or point a finger at
anybody or anything like that. I think sometimes when you get in a game like yesterday, that
sometimes is the feeling. We've been on the other side of that too, where we've had games
where we felt like we've had that type of success, and you feel that way with your opponent.
But again, I don't think it was necessarily a finger-pointing.”
Cisco grabbed the Jaguars' first interception of the year on Sunday and finished the game with seven tackles. He is one of the leaders on this team and did not hold back his frustrations in the postgame presser.
It does not seem to be negatively directed at anyone in particular, just taking responsibility as a team and his head coach recognized that.
Pederson is now 2-10 in his last 12 games as the Jaguars head coach, dating back to the final few games of last season. There are many question marks as to if he will continue to be the head coach of this team if wins do not start to accumulate in the next several weeks.
The Jaguars will stay in London for a second week in a row, awaiting their Sunday morning matchup with the New England Patriots (1-5) at Wembley Stadium. A much-needed day off was given to the players as they need to hit the reset button for the middle-third of the season.
“I haven't seen the players today, being the schedule is a little bit different," Pederson said. "They're off today. We're going to work tomorrow – be like on Monday before we head into the week."
Two very even teams will battle to see who can earn a necessary win and avoid the worst record in the league. Regardless of the result, observing a Jaguars team that shows fight and does not play with 'a lot of quit', will be encouraging.
