Jaguars Coach Clarifies Intriguing Post-Loss Remarks
Things in Duval are getting interesting. Well, technically London, as that is where the Jacksonville Jaguars will call home for the next week until the clocks hit zero against the New England Patriots.
That game, by the way, is a must-win. No excuses -- can't fall any further and it's against a team that has to travel (whereas the Jaguars obviously don't) and a rookie quarterback in Drake Maye. Head coach Doug Pederson should be feeling the pressure.
A day after owner Shad Khan said that he still believed in his head coach, the Jaguars posted an embarrassing loss against the Chicago Bears.
After the game, Pederson made some intriguing comments about the team potentially on the verge of spiraling and how there needed to be a culture change. The comments seemed to be reflective of the goings on in Duval and Pederson clarified the statements further on Monday when he talked with reporters.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously, we've lost some games here, right? So, we want to change that culture to a winning culture," Pederson said. "That's why we coach and that's why we play. I think to that statement that I made, I mean, these guys -- listen, they bust their tail. I've said this, and you've seen how we've practiced. I mean, these guys bust their tails during the week, and I don't want them to feel -- even though we haven't won yet, I don't want them to feel sort of mentally defeated, if that makes sense because that's where the slippery slope comes in, right? If you feel like you're going into a game where you don't have a chance, then you're not going to have a chance.
"You're not going to give yourself an opportunity to win that game. So that's what I mean by that culture there. We just got to make sure these guys stay mentally -- stay positive with each other, stay positive during the week. Bottom line is just go out and have fun and play. It's a great game to coach and a great game to play. But winning obviously helps that."
The Jaguars have had trouble making adjustments all season. It seems that there continue to be more questions than answers for this team's woes. It could start costing jobs.
