Jaguars Coach Gives His Thoughts on Key Defensive Unit
The Jacksonville Jaguars have struggled with their secondary this season. The cornerback room took a massive blow with the injury of Tyson Campbell, though Montaric Brown and Jarrian Jones have stepped up admirably.
Even offseason addition Darnell Savage, who has played more of a nickel role, was a game-changer for the Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.
"You always want to have good players, and he’s a good player," defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said on Friday.
However, two players who have been consistent are safeties Andre Cisco and Antonio Johnson. Nielsen was confident in his safeties when talking to reporters.
"We're doing pretty good back there. Physical. Physical," Nielsen said. "Antonio is a younger player, he's going through a little bit of the, ‘Hey, I'm playing now, National Football, I’m a starter.’ It takes a little time sometimes. Then, Cisco, I’m pleased with what he's doing. There was one play, if you take the one play--you can't do that--but you take it out and he’s had a pretty good couple of games."
Cisco has nine tackles in two starts and Johnson 10 tackles, one for a loss.
The Jaguars will be facing their toughest challenge of the season against the Buffalo Bills from a quarterback standpoint. Whereas the Dolphins were dangerous for their receiving and running back corps, the Bills' greatest threat is in Josh Allen.
Allen's blend of arm strength, size, and athleticism make him one of the biggest game-changers in the league at any position. Nielsen has noticed the Bills quickening Allen's release, too. More efficient passing.
"Yeah, he's doing a really good job. They've done a really good job with the scheme. In terms of first and second-down passing, quick throws," Nielsen said. "Completions, you see his completion percentage up. Getting the ball out of his hands. Offensive line is doing a good job getting on in protection and aggressively setting D-line, so you don’t see as many balls get batted down.
"They've done a good job in the boundary passing game, the option routes, stack routes, things like this, and then to the field. He's getting the ball. He's doing a really good job reading the coverage. He knows exactly where to go with the ball right now. So, it's going to be a good challenge.”
The safeties will be crucial in the matchup with Allen. If the Jaguars don't want an 0-3 start, they need to minimize Allen's game.
