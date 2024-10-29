Jaguars Coach Reveals How to Save Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had difficulty playing complimentary football for most of the season. During the first half of the season, Jacksonville’s defense played well while the offense struggled. The opposite has been true over the last four weeks, as the Jaguars' defense has been the team's weak link lately.
Over the season’s first eight games, the Jaguars defense ranks as the third-worst scoring defense in the National Football League. They have allowed the second-most receiving touchdowns in the league and are tied for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns allowed.
Jacksonville’s defense has the fifth-worst red zone percentage and the sixth-worst fourth-down conversion percentage in the league.
The Jaguars defense has the eighth-worst third down percentage, as well as the second most total yards allowed in the league. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 70 percent of their passes against the Jaguars defense, which ranks for fifth worst in the league. They are tied for the second-fewest interceptions and the fourth worst scoring percentage in the league.
Opposing offenses are scoring points on nearly half of their drives against the Jaguars defense. The unit has surrundered the fifth most first downs by penalties. They are the fifth most penalized defense and have been penalized for the ninth-highest number of yards of any team this season.
Jacksonville's defense has allowed the second most passing yards in the league this season. They are tied for the second-fewest turnovers of any defense this season, with an embarrassing four turnovers forced this season.
By nearly any metric, the Jaguars defense has not played well over the last few weeks and desperately need to improve. Head coach Doug Pederson knows the team must improve, but he also knows he is not the one to help the unit improve.
Pederson feels more comfortable on the offensive side of the ball and plans to let the coaches on the defensive side of the ball figure things out.
“No. Listen, I leave it up to the experts over there,” Pederson said. “I'm an offensive guy. I'm going to stay on the offense. I'm going to help where I can. I can help with personnel and different decisions that way, but as far as when it comes to scheme and all that, I mean, that's what they get paid to do and let them do their jobs.”
The Jaguars need help, whether it comes from Pederson, another coach or simply tweaking what it is they are doing. Jacksonville has started to see improvement on the offensive side, but improving the defense will be critical to the team's chances at success over the second half of the season.
