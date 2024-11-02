Jaguars Coach Reveals Key Insight Into Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had plenty of issues on the offensive side of the ball. However, the Jaguars' offense has played solid football in the fourth quarter of three of their last four games.
Even though Jacksonville has gone 2-2 over the last four games, they have scored more points of that time than they did the four weeks before that.
Jaguars' offensive coordinator Press Taylor believes the team's record is not indicative in the confidence the team has in one another.
Taylor notes that he is confident in the players to execute the play call and the players are confident in their ability to do so.
“Yeah, I think so," Taylor said. "I mean, I think anytime you see those guys, you believe they can, but until they're in the position until they do it, you really don't know,” Taylor said. “There were probably times I was reading on the call sheet. I just kind of ‘Ron Burgundy’ it and read 11 personnel, and everybody's yelling, ‘You don't have 11,’ and so we only have 12.
“So, then we just kind of—I'd really just call a concept at times and say, ‘You guys line up where we need to line up, get where we need to get to, to be able to run this concept.’ We ran, I think we had a big third-down conversion to Brenton Strange with Evan [TE Evan Engram] and Brenton in a position that they were not in as we practiced that, but obviously we didn't have anybody else. They had to go, they know exactly what to do, they understand the concepts.
Taylor believes the unit's continued confidence does not come from their success on the field, as they have had little. However, he believes their success comes from the work they have put in since the offseason.
This, as well as the veteran presence of the offense's best players helps instill the confidence the offense has displayed over the last four games.
“Going back to our work in April of we do a lot of this stuff where we just call concepts, no formations, and you guys figure it out," Taylor said. "Then that work kind of comes in, but again, being in a second year, I think obviously helps Brenton standing next to Evan, them talking through the concept, Trevor communicating in the huddle. There's a lot of those things that we had confidence in, but obviously to see it show up and come to fruition in the critical moments is a big deal for all of us.”
