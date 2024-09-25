Jaguars Coach Sounds Off on Buffalo Departure Issues
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still winless this season after losing on Monday Night. The Jaguars traveled to Buffalo, hoping to pull off an upset or at least be competitive in defeat. They did neither, as the Buffalo Bills put the game out of reach by halftime, completely outclassing the Jaguars.
The Jaguars failed to perform well in any aspect of their embarrassing loss to the Bills.
Nearly everything that could go wrong did go wrong for the Jaguars against the Bills. There were few positives for head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars from their 37-point loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football. The Jaguars struggled again on offense and had their worst defensive showing of the season, as the Bills ran circles around a respectable Jaguars defense.
After their embarrassing loss on prime time, the Jaguars attempted to return home but were severely delayed. According to NFL Network, mechanical issues kept the Jaguars from leaving Buffalo, delaying the team’s departure by nearly three hours. Pederson reflected on the team’s experience on Monday night.
“Yeah, it was obviously nothing that we could control. It was out of our control,” Pederson said. “There were issues with our original flight. So, we just we just camped out at the stadium for a couple hours. We landed around 6 a.m. this morning. Got a got a couple hours of rest and we're back in the office.
“The biggest thing is for the players, they're off today, obviously. The schedule, as you guys know, was pushed back a little bit tomorrow, by design, to give up some more rest before we take we take the field. So it's imperative that they do everything they can. Number one, to get rest, rehydrate, get focused and start working on Houston.”
The Jaguars entered this season hoping to compete for a division title. However, after three games, they have not even won a game. An 0-3 start to a season that began with high hopes and expectations has quickly started to spiral out of control. Pederson and his coaching staff must do all they can to help turn things around before the team's terrible start becomes too much for them to bounce back from.
