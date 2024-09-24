Jaguars' Doug Pederson Reaction to Blowout Loss
After the Jacksonville Jaguars' abysmal blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, 47-10, head coach Doug Pederson could only acknowledge the obvious.
"This is who we are right now, and we're not a very good football team," Pederson told reporters. "We got to get it fixed. Got to come up with some answers and got to do it in a hurry."
The Jaguars needed to win on Monday night to avoid an 0-3 hole. They lost in embarassing fashion. The offense was anemic, to say the least, scoring just three first-half points. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor's goal of an up-tempo offense with urgency and longer drives?
Gone. It looked like the Jaguars took a step back, even. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was off for a good part of the night, with errant passes in abundance. Many miscues and mishaps. The run game good not get going. The communication, a point of emphasis throughout the week, lacking.
The defense, already banged up, became more injured. The Bills scored on every drive until there was just 12 minutes left in the game, when they were finally forced to punt. Pederson's team was down early and it piled on. Pederson sounded off on the team's lack of a response and the confidence to do so.
"I mean, it's usually kind of human nature when you get down so fast," Pederson said. "Now you're waiting for something to happen. You know, it's a hard position to be in. We have to be other the other side of it. We have to make things happen earlier than later.”
The Jaguars finished with 239 total yards. They were 2 of 13 on third-down conversions. They turned it over twice. Pederson said he needed to look at the tape and make his moves going forward.
"Well, I don't necessarily think you go in an opposite direction," Pederson said. "You've invested a lot of time. But there has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything is on the table let's call it, right? Those are all things that we have to look at, we have to look at as a staff, and make the adjustments."
Those adjustments will have to come quickly. The Jaguars are in danger of falling to 0-4 next week as they play a playoff team in the Houston Texans.
