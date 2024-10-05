Jaguars-Colts: Key Players Questionable, Including Star Pass-Rusher
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still fighting the injury bug.
The Jaguars have been dealing with critical injuries on both sides of the ball during the first month of the season, and they are entering Week 5's contest vs. the Indianapolis Colts with another lenghty injury list.
Six Jaguars are officially ruled questionable for the game, including defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (concussion), outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck), tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), and defensive back Darnell Savage (quadriceps).
Hines-Allen missed Wednesday's practice after entering the protocol following an injury in the Houston Texans loss last week. The Jaguars' leader in pressures was then limited on Thursday and Friday.
“Still in the protocol. Optimistic though. Still has to get through another phase, but he's doing well," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
As for the other big names on the list, Pederson had some positive updates. Lloyd missed last week's game with a knee injury, while Savage and Engram have not played since Week 1.
All three were limited in practice throughout the week, with this week serving as the first week of practice for Engram since he sustained the injury in pre-game warmups in Week 2.
“Devin will be good, Savage will be good. Both those guys should play," Pederson said.
Listed on the injury reports this week but not on the game status report are wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder), running back Travis Etienne (shoulder), and Jarrian Jones (shoulder).
The Jaguars have already placed two other key players on injured reserve since Week 1 in cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (foot). Campbell has not played since Week 1 and Oluokun has not played since Week 3.
With that said, the simple returns of Lloyd and Savage should at least serve as a boost for the Jaguars agaisnt a similarly-injured team like the Colts.
"We're slowly getting some of our pieces, some of our injured players back," Pederson said.
"Evan, I think, is still day-to-day. He's done some good things this week, but we'll get through today. Probably gametime, but we'll see. We'll see where he’s at later as we get closer.”
