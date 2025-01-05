Jaguars-Colts: Week 18 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one final kickoff for the 2024 season, taking on a bitter AFC South rival in the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday's season finale.
The Jaguars picked up their first win of the season against the Colts in Week 5, but there are quite a few differences between both teams entering Week 18.
“Yeah, they’ve got more guys on defense back than before. Obviously, [Colts RB] Jonathan Taylor. We know what he can do and two weeks ago, he was 218 yards and about 120-plus yards this past weekend. I mean, just a solid running back," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"That regard, defensively, these guys, again, it’s another good defensive front with 90 [Colts DT Grover Stewart] and 99 [Colts DT DeForest Buckner] coming off the ball. They’re two really good D-tackles in this league that present problems, and our hands are full there. Their two linebackers, Zaire [Colts LB Zaire Franklin] and E.J. [Colts LB E.J. Speed], I mean, these guys can run. They’re sideline to sideline, they’re downhill, they’re fast. It’s hard to get to them on combo blocks, you’ve got to be prepared for that. Then, [Colts CB] Kenny Moore [II], a solid corner, nickel. He’s crafty, he’s a good tackler in space, a good blitzer. This is a solid football team, and it’s a test for us where we are in our season. Obviously, I’m sure they’re disappointed as well, but there’s a lot riding on games like this.”
So, who do we think wins in the season finale? We break it down below.
Prediction: Colts 20, Jaguars 16
The Jaguars were able to beat the Colts in a high-scoring battle last time around, but the circumstances surrounding Jacksonville's offense were much different in Week 5. The Jaguars still had Trevor Lawrence in the lineup, with Lawrence having one of the best games of his career. Lawrence had multiple big performances against Gus Bradley's defense in recent years, so him being out of the lineup is fairly significant.
The Jaguars' offensive staff has found ways to produce against the Colts in droves in recent years, but there is a significant difference in the Jaguars' offense at full strength led by Lawrence compared to the unit we will see on Sunday.
With that in mind, the Colts' defense is just one week removed from a major let-down performance that cost them their playoff chances. One school of thought is the Colts will have another poor showing, but they could come to play in Week 18 with an edge to ensure they don't end the season with another embarrassing outing.
As for the Colts' offense against the Jaguars' defense, it feels like the Colts could have a chance to play keep-away from the Jaguars with their ground game. Jacksonville has struggled to stop the run in recent weeks and it could happen again with Jonathan Taylor leading the attack.
Ultimately this feels like another close game waiting to happen. For now, I am going to lean toward a healthier and more consistent Colts squad against a Jaguars team that seems to be waiting for the season to finally end.
