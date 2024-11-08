Jaguars' Doug Pederson Reveals Approach to Stop Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguar's tough schedule continues this Sunday as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at EverBank Stadium. Head coach Doug Pederson and his team will have their hands full trying to contain multiple superstars from the Viking offense.
The Jaguars have played competitive football in their last three games, scoring more than 20 points in all three, but haven't been able to keep their opposition off the scoreboard, allowing 25 points or more in their last two.
With Minnesota's offense highly rated among offenses in the league, Doug Pederson knows what his squad needs to do when it comes to keeping the Viking's best receiver, Justin Jefferson, in check with the Jaguars cornerbacks.
"I think there's two ways you can look at it. You can take your best corner and put it on the best receiver, or you can put your best corner on their second receiver and put two guys on the best," Pederson said. "That's what teams do. That's what defenses do. So we will see how this week unfolds."
The best two receivers in question for the Vikings that the Jaguars will look to contain are Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Both have been stellar so far this season, with Jefferson recording 783 receiving yards in eight games played this season and Addison recording 273 in six games.
Pederson knows the kind of damage Jefferson, in particular, can do if the team doesn't try and limit his offense.
"Justin Jefferson is obviously an elite receiver in this league that can wreak havoc on you," Pederson said.
This game on Sunday can be won not only if the defense can do what is asked of them but also on the offense. The Jaguars need to continue to put up points in the high twenties, as they have done recently, if they look to be competitive with the Vikings.
Pederson also noted how his starting cornerback defense would look should there be no injuries that keep men off the field in the developing days before Sunday's matchup.
"I think we stay with (Ronald) Darby, stay with (Montaric) Buster, and keep that rotation going," Pederson said. "I think it's been good for Buster to get in the game. He's been solid this year, been consistent. I think Darby's been the same way."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE