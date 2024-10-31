Jaguars' Doug Pederson Still Sits on Scathing Seat
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-6 and they travel to Philadelphia to take on head coach Doug Pederson's former team, the Eagles.
Pederson has been on the hot seat since September and an abysmal start. Owner Shad Khan called this team the best in franchise history, which only amplifies things more.
"Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now," Khan said.
Pederson has been able to sneak out wins against the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots, but the pressure has not been relieved. The Buffalo Bills loss was a complete embarrassment, as was the defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears.
Fox Sports lists Pederson among the coaches on the hottest seats entering Week 9. He pointed to a tough schedule ahead as not benefiting the coach, either.
"His job was very likely saved with a 32-16 win over the awful New England Patriots in London two weeks ago," Fox Sports' Ralph Vacciano wrote. "There were a lot of indications that a loss would've resulted in him being fired before the team plane landed back in Florida. His cause was also helped on Sunday by a narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers, which only goes to show how low the standards have gotten in Jacksonville. But the numbers count. They are now 2-2 in their last four and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence finally showed signs of life on Sunday. Positive vibes could keep the reactionary instincts of Jags owner Shahid Khan at bay.
"But only for so long. The Jaguars remain one of the biggest underachievers in the NFL and they are 3-11 since they entered last December with an 8-3 record. Plus, the Jags play at Philadelphia (5-2), home against the Vikings (5-2) and at Detroit (6-2) over the next three weeks, which could set the stage for Pederson to be fired one week later, during their bye."
While Pederson's career in Duval is very likely reaching the end, there is a good chance he will remain at the helm until the season is over. Khan is known for letting things out.
