Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 8?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

For reference on last week's numbers, here is where the Jaguars and Lawrence ranked after Week 7.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 21-17 loss to the Broncos in Week 8? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 17 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. They were No. 9 last week.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars now have the No. 15 offense (down from No. 11 last week), the No. 20 defense (down from No. 18 last week), and the No. 11 special teams (down from No. 13 last week).

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 15

Passing DVOA: No. 15

Rushing DVOA: No. 16

EPA/Play: No. 11

Success rate: No. 7

Dropback EPA: No. 11

Dropback success rate: No. 10

Rushing EPA: No. 15

Rushing success rate: No. 7

The Jaguars' offense is still above-average, and this even takes into account how bad they have been in the red-zone. The fact they are so good before the red-zone does a lot of heavy lifting here. If they didn't self-destruct past the 20 every week, they would likely be fielding a top offense. But they do, so they aren't,

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 20

Pass DVOA: No. 21

Rush DVOA: No. 20

EPA/Play: No. 14

Success rate: No. 15

Dropback EPA: No. 10

Dropback success rate: No. 19

Rushing EPA: No. 17

Rushing success rate: No. 11

Jacksonville's defense keeps slipping after a hot start. They haven't been a dangerous unit in most games over the five-game losing streak, allowing at least 21 points in every loss but one. Add in a lack of takeaways and sacks and some poor red-zone and third-down defense, and it makes sense to see the unit falling.

“I thought the D-line really stepped up yesterday, got back to what they did early in the season. I know we lost contain there at the end and let Russell out late in the game, and they got the first down there, but for the most part, they were aggressive, really pushed the pocket, had some great games in there," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"Arden (DL Arden Key) was explosive, Smoot (DL Dawuane Smoot), Travon (OLB Travon Walker), you saw his length and explosiveness in there, so it was good to see him get back to that. Again, something to build on as we move to this week.”

Trevor Lawrence

DYAR: No. 15

DVOA: No. 18

QBR: No. 22

Effective yards: No. 14

Completion %: No. 27

TD%: No. 19

INT%: No. 20

Y/A: No. 25

AY/A: No. 22

NY/A: No. 20

ANY/A: No. 19

Sack%: No. 6

EPA/play: No. 16

CPOE: No. 27

Success rate: No. 8

Trevor Lawrence continues to slip. The five-game losing streak hasn't been kind to him, and Week 8 was especially tough since he finished near the bottom of all passers in CPOE, EPA, Y/A, and completion percentage while also throwing two picks. He is in the middle of a real rough stretch after a very encouraging start of the season.