Jaguars Hire Bills Assistant As DL Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars' staff is coming into form.
The Jaguars have made things official under head coach Liam Coen at both special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator thanks to the retaining of Heath Farwell and hire of Anthony Campanile.
Now, it looks like the Jaguars are starting to fill their positional groups.
The Jaguars retained tight end coach Richard Angulo on Sunday while also hiring Tem Lukabu to coach their linebacker unit. Now, it looks like the Jaguars have their defensive line coach ready to move forward as well.
According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are hiring Buffalo Bills assistant defensive line coach Matt Edwards as the team's new defensive line coach.
Edwards spent the 2024 season with the Bills as they won the AFC East and advanced to the AFC Championship. For the two previous seasons, he was a defensive assistant and pass-rush specialist for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Edwards was also a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, while serving as assistant special teams coach in 2018 and 2019.
From 2014-2017, Edwards was the defensive coordinator for Tiffin University. Before then, he held positions as a defensive line coach and special teams coordinator at both Miami (Ohio) and Florida Atlantic.
The Jaguars are continuing to make progress on filling out Coen's first staff. While he has no direct connections to Edwards, Edwards has experience coaching defensive lines and is another coach under Coen who is getting a major promotion from his last spot.
Edwards will now be a key piece of Coen's tenure in Jacksonville, working closely with Campanile to turn around a Jaguars' defensive front that has two star edge rushers but still failed to meet high expectations in 2024.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
