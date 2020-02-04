Jaguars Hire Ex-49ers' GM Trent Baalke to replace Chris Polian

The Jacksonville Jaguars once again have a full front office, as the team announced Tuesday it has hired former San Francisco 49ers' general manager Trent Baalke. Baalke will serve as the team's director of player personnel, replacing Chris Polian.

Polian, who had been a top-ranking member of general manager Dave Caldwell's front office since Caldwell's first season with the team in 2013, departed the team this offseason. He had been director of player personnel for each of the last five seasons.

“I have known Trent for two decades and he’ll be a valuable addition to our personnel department,” Caldwell said in a statement.

“He had a lot of success during his time in San Francisco and has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we’re excited for him to be a part of the organization. We look forward to welcoming Trent and his wife, Beth, to Jacksonville, and we expect him to get involved immediately as we make decisions on our current roster and approach free agency.”

Baalke was fired by the 49ers after the 2016 season and he has worked in the NFL as a football operations consultant since.

Under Baalke's leadership, the 49ers went 51-44. Coached by Jim Harbaugh in the best years, the 49ers went to three consecutive NFC Champion games from 2011-2013, including winning the conference in 2012.

"In 2011, Baalke earned NFL executive of the Year, as selected by Pro Football Weekly and the Pro Football Writers of America, after helping transform a 6-10 team into a 13-3 team in his first season as general manager," the Jaguars said in a statement. "During Baalke’s tenure overseeing all player acquisitions, beginning as the team’s vice president of player personnel, the 49ers produced 24 All-Pro selections and 35 Pro Bowl acknowledgments."

Polian also has a slight Jaguars connection from his time with San Francisco. In March 2014, Baalke and Caldwell agreed to a trade that sent former Jaguars' first-round bust Blaine Gabbert to San Francisco in exchange for a late-round pick.

"We have a good relationship with San Francisco and it was a good opportunity for the Jacksonville Jaguars to increase our stock in the draft but it was also a good opportunity for Blaine to get a fresh start," Caldwell said at the time.